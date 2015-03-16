Talbot guides Rangers past Panthers

NEW YORK -- Cam Talbot continues to make the extended absence of regular New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, a five-time Vezina Trophy finalist, seem insignificant.

Talbot stopped 38 shots, including all 20 he faced in the second period, as the Rangers held off the Florida Panthers for a 2-1 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Since Lundqvist left the lineup with a neck injury Feb. 2, the Rangers are 15-2-3. Talbot is 13-2-3 with a .926 save percentage over that span.

Left winger James Sheppard and defenseman Matt Hunwick scored their first goals for New York. Sheppard’s sixth of the season was his first since joining the Rangers at the March 2 trade deadline, while Hunwick’s first of the season proved to be the winner.

Talbot allowed Panthers left winger Brandon Pirri’s 15th goal of the season midway through the third period that cut the lead in half, but that would be his only mistake in an otherwise flawless performance.

“One player gave us a chance to get two points,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We were fortunate that he was on top of his game.”

Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh added of Talbot, “He was our best player tonight for sure. We gave up a lot of grade-A opportunities, and he was there to stand tall and make the saves.”

While the Rangers (44-17-7) extended their Metropolitan Division lead to five points over the New York Islanders, the Panthers (31-24-14) were unable to close the six-point gap between them and a wild-card spot in the East.

“You can’t be satisfied coming out of here without two points,” Panthers defenseman Willie Mitchell said. “We busted our tails off. You don’t get rewarded for that. You only get rewarded for wins. If we play every 10 games like that, we’re going to win, worst-case scenario, seven out of 10.”

Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said, “I thought we played a hell of a game. Our first period wasn’t great, but after that, I thought we had a great game and dominated the second and third period with great chances.”

It could be said that first period was the difference, as the Panthers mustered six shots on net in the opening 20 minutes while the Rangers fired 12 on goaltender Dan Ellis, who made 32 saves in defeat. Sheppard’s goal off a crazy bounce with 2:16 left in the first period put the Rangers ahead for good.

After a scoreless second period, Hunwick pushed the Rangers’ lead to 2-0 lead when his long point shot eluded Ellis at 8:37 of the third period. Center Dominic Moore, who had two assists, teed up Hunwick for a blast that found the back of the net with help from a screen by right winger Jesper Fast.

“I definitely put a lot of work in the past few weeks not playing, trying to stay in shape and mentally sharp,” said Hunwick, who was a healthy scratch of late but recently returned to the lineup after an injury to defenseman Kevin Klein. “Our top guys have been great all year, but sometimes it’s the guys maybe you wouldn’t expect that help you win the close games once in a while.”

The Panthers had a chance to tie it late after McDonagh was penalized with 2:35 remaining. With Ellis on the bench for an extra attacker, the Panthers couldn’t find the tying goal at five-on-four, six-on-four or six-on-five.

”There is a lot confidence,“ McDonagh said. ”Even when it’s not going well over the course of a game, we still feel confident. All of the individuals are part of this team for a reason. The goaltender has to be a big part of your team in order to be successful, and we relied on him a little too much tonight.

“In the end, he’s a New York Ranger and helped us get a big two points.”

NOTES: Panthers G Roberto Luongo (shoulder) missed his fifth consecutive game. “He’s just not ready,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said. “Every day is getting better. He’s getting closer.” ... The Panthers’ next four games are all difficult: Florida faces Montreal, Detroit, Boston and Tampa Bay. ... Florida backup G Al Montoya (groin) is also out, along with LW Tomas Kopecky, D Alex Petrovic and C Vincent Trocheck. ... Rangers LW Tanner Glass (soreness) was replaced by LW James Sheppard. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist, out since Feb. 2 due to a neck injury, has yet to be cleared by doctors. However, coach Alain Vigneault said Lundqvist looks good in conditioning drills.