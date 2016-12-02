Panthers' Barkov delivers breakaway goal in OT

DETROIT -- Aleksander Barkov's overtime breakaway goal 2:02 into the extra period gave the Florida Panthers a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Defenseman Jason Demers also scored for Florida (12-10-2), which got its first win under general manager turned interim coach Tom Rowe after Gerard Gallant was fired Sunday. Roberto Luongo stopped 20 shots.

Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit (11-10-3). Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Barkov made a move and slid a backhand shot between Mrazek's pads for his third goal of the season.

Seconds before, Luongo made an outstanding save on Zetterberg 's shot from the bottom of the right circle. Luongo also made a stick and pad save on Thomas Vanek's tip during a power play late in the third period.

Detroit defenseman Mike Green hit the crossbar in the middle of the third period. Vanek's shot hit the goal post after it went off of Luongo early in the second period.

Zetterberg gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 1:23 into the game. He beat Luongo high on the glove side with a backhand shot from the inside edge of the left circle. It was Zetterberg's fourth goal.

Demers tied it with 1:45 left in the first period. His slap shot from the top of the right circled deflected off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Dan DeKeyser and past Mrazek. It was Demers' third goal.

An apparent power-play goal by Florida center Vincent Trocheck was called back when the play was ruled offside going into the Red Wings zone after Detroit coach Jeff Blashill's challenge.

Red Wings left winger Justin Abdelkader went to the dressing room after a collision in the corner with Trocheck in the middle of the first period and did not return because of a lower-body injury.

NOTE: It was the second game for Florida under general manager turned interim coach Tom Rowe. His first was a 2-1 shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks. Rowe played with Detroit in the 1982-83 season. ... Tuesday was Detroit LW Tomas Tatar's 26th birthday. ... Panthers RW Reilly Smith is the brother of Red Wings D Brendan Smith, who is on IR with a right MCL sprain ... Detroit C Riley Sheahan didn't have a goal in his first 23 games this season. ... Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr played his 1,653rd career game to pass March Recchi for fourth all-time.