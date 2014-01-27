Panthers overcome deficit, win in shootout

DETROIT -- The Florida Panthers trailed by two goals twice in the third period, but they kept fighting, and it paid off.

Center Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal of the shootout to give Florida a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Joe Louis Arena.

Right winger Brad Boyes’ shorthanded goal with 3:46 left in the third period tied the contest, and defenseman Tom Gilbert made a desperation game-saving skate save in the crease on a shot by Detroit defenseman Dan DeKeyser in overtime, when it appeared DeKeyser had an open net.

“It looked like a goal to me; they had pretty much an empty net, and he stuck his foot out there and made a big save,” Florida coach Peter Horachek said. “That’s character. That’s the way you find ways to win.”

Gilbert had a different take on his big play.

“You’re making a save like that, you’re in the wrong spot,” he said. “That’s my thinking. I should’ve come out farther.”

Left winger Sean Bergenheim and centers Jesse Winchester and Drew Shore also scored for Florida (21-24-7). Defenseman Brian Campbell had two assists and goalie Tim Thomas made 26 saves in regulation and overtime.

“You don’t like to fall behind most nights like that, but we showed character,” Campbell said.

For Detroit (23-18-11), which ended a key five-game home stand 3-1-1, center Riley Sheahan and left winger Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist, and right wingers Gustav Nyquist and Daniel Alfredsson also scored goals. Goalie Jonas Gustavsson stopped 33 shots in the first 65 minutes.

“We deserved to win this game and we did lots of good things. We ended up short,” Tatar said. “Hockey is 60 minutes and you can’t stop after 55 and let them win the game.”

Boyes’ game-tying shorthanded tally came after the Red Wings turned the puck over deep in the Panther zone. Boyes beat Gustavsson from the right circle off the rush for his 13th goal.

“I looked over and I saw their D start sliding over to Bergy (Bergenheim). I was like, ‘I got to shoot,’ ” Boyes said.

Winchester had brought the Panthers to within 3-2, 9:12 into the third period when he put one in off a goal-mouth scramble for his seventh goal.

The teams then traded goals as Tatar got his 12th to make it 4-2 with 6:27 remaining, and Shore scored his fourth goal of the season with 5:32 left in the third to make it a one-goal game again.

An apparent goal by Red Wings’ defenseman Brendan Smith 2:25 into the third period was waved off because of incidental contact by Detroit right winger Daniel Cleary on Thomas.

Detroit scored three goals in the middle period to take a 3-1 lead.

Nyquist tied the score at a goal apiece 8:12 into the second period when he beat Thomas from the bottom of the right circle after a turnover by Shore. It was Nyquist’s ninth goal and fourth in four games.

Alfredsson gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead 9:29 into the second period by putting in the rebound off the boards behind the net for his 12th goal.

Sheahan’s power-play goal gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead with 1:45 remaining in the second. He put a shot past Thomas from just outside the crease for his third goal.

Gustavsson made an outstanding glove save on Florida left winger Scottie Upshall’s shot from the inside edge of the right circle 2:21 into the second period.

Bergenheim opened the scoring just 1:48 into the game when he cut in off the left wing and backhanded a shot past Guatavsson. It was Bergenheim’s 12th goal.

NOTES: Detroit captain and C Henrik Zetterberg was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. ... Florida C Aleksander Barkov was out with a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings’ RW Johan Franzen returned after missing 16 games due to a concussion. ... Panthers LW Tomas Kopecky missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit RW Mikael Samuelsson cleared waivers and was sent to the team’s Grand Rapids AHL affiliate. ... The Red Wings were also without C Pavel Datsyuk (lower body), G Jimmy Howard (knee), C Joakim Andersson (lower body), C Steven Weiss (groin) and C Cory Emmerton (finger). ... Florida G Tim Thomas is from Flint, Mich., which is about 60 miles north of Detroit.