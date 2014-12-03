Trocheck leads Panthers past Red Wings

DETROIT -- Florida Panthers rookie center Vincent Trocheck is originally from Pittsburgh but is quite at home at Joe Louis Arena, the Detroit area and Michigan.

That’s because Trocheck played youth hockey in Detroit and junior hockey with two Ontario Hockey League teams based in Michigan, the Saginaw Spirit and the Plymouth Whalers.

So it was special for Trocheck to have a goal and two assists, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday night at Joe Louis Arena and snapping Detroit’s four-game winning streak.

“To come back and have a game like this and get the win is huge,” said Trocheck, who played for the Little Caesars AAA organization, which is owned by the Red Wings and Little Caesars Pizza owner Mike Ilitch. Joe Louis Arena is the home rink for Little Caesars.

“Just (looking at) the locker room (the Little Caesars locker room is down the hall from the visitor locker room) ... I remember where I sat,” Trocheck said.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Red Wings

Right winger Jimmy Hayes had a goal and an assist, and left winger Sean Bergenheim and defenseman Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida (10-7-6), which lost 2-1 in Columbus on Monday night. Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots.

“Definitely a huge win for our team, especially after last night, losing in Columbus,” Luongo said.

Center Pavel Datsyuk had a goal and an assist, and left winger Tomas Tatar and right winger Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit (14-6-5). Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard made 27 saves.

“Hockey is an honest, fair game. You got to be honest with your work ethic and your preparation. Obviously, as a coaching staff, we didn’t have the guys ready to play, we didn’t play hard enough,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “We tried to turn it up at the end, we made it close and exciting but the right team won. Let this be a lesson for us. If you want to be at the top of the league, you got to play every night; you can’t play like that.”

Nyquist made it a one-goal game with 59 seconds left, collecting his 11th goal of the season.

“Yeah, it wasn’t good enough. I thought they came at us hard; they were the ones that played last night. For some reason, they had legs going early,” Nysuist said. “We just weren’t good enough tonight. It’s not the way we play. Just flush this one and move on.”

Bergenheim gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 7:39 left in the second period. He put the puck into an empty net from the inside edge of the right circle after taking a pass from left winger Jussi Jokinen. It was Bergenheim’s fourth goal.

Just 27 seconds into the third period, Trochek made it 3-1. After a turnover by Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith in his own zone, Trocheck skated in, made a couple of moves and beat Howard with a forehand shot for his second goal.

“He’s a competitor,” said Panthers coach Gerard Gallant about Trochek. “He’s got good skills and good talent but he wants to win. He competes every night.”

Ekblad got his fourth goal at 8:00 of the third period. His slap shot from the point deflected in off Nyquist’s stick.

Datsyuk pulled Detroit to within 4-2 at 9:32 of the third period with his 10th goal.

Tatar opened the scoring with a power-play goal 6:47 into the game when he tipped Datsyuk’s shot out of the air and past Luongo for his 10th goal.

Hayes tied it with 4:49 left in the opening period when he put the rebound of Trocheck’s shot under the crossbar off the stick of Detroit defenseman Dan DeKeyser.

NOTE: Red Wings legend and Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe, 86, was in intensive care in a Lubbock, Texas, hospital Tuesday after suffering a major stroke Monday night. ... Both teams’ morning skate was canceled because of a power outage in downtown Detroit that included Joe Louis Arena. Detroit was able to hold its usual game-day meetings because of backup power in the locker room. Only a few players were scheduled in an optional skate for Florida because they played in Columbus Monday night, a 2-1 loss. ... Red Wings right winger Justin Abdelkader missed the game because of a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s 5-3 win against Vancouver. ... Florida C Aleksander Barkov didn’t play because of an upper-body in jury. ... Red Wings forward Stephen Weiss is a former Florida Panther. ... Panthers coach Gerard Gallant played with Detroit.