Preview: Panthers at Sabres

It took blizzard conditions to slow the momentum at home for the Buffalo Sabres, who will host the Florida Panthers on Thursday after having their game against visiting Carolina wiped out by the snowstorm. Buffalo will be seeking its sixth consecutive victory at First Niagara Center, having won the previous three home games by identical 2-1 scores. Backup goaltender Jhonas Enroth, who was selected Tuesday to represent Team Sweden for the Olympics, is expected to draw the start.

The Panthers showed signs of turning their season around last month by running off five consecutive victories, but they have dropped five of seven (2-4-1) since and are coming off a 2-1 loss at Montreal in the opener of a three-game road trip. One bright spot has been Aleksander Barkov, who is riding a six-game point streak - a franchise record for a rookie. The second overall pick in last year’s draft also was named to represent Finland in the Winter Olympics.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (16-21-6): The line of Barkov, Sean Bergenheim and Brad Boyes has been accounting for much of Florida’s offense, much to the chagrin of reigning Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau. The second-year forward, who scored 14 goals in 48 games during his rookie campaign, is mired in an 11-game goalless drought. “It’s hard when you can’t complete any, don’t score or do anything to help the team, so it’s hard to have fun sometimes,” Huberdeau said. “I’ve just got to find a way to get things going. For sure, it hasn’t been the season I was expecting to have.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (12-26-4): Generating offense has been an issue throughout the season for Buffalo, which received some unexpected production from its power play in Saturday’s 2-1 win over New Jersey. Both goals came with the man advantage, only the second time this season that the Sabres have scored multiple goals with the extra skater. The power play could be pivotal since defenseman Tyler Myers will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head and fellow blue-liner Henrik Tallinder will miss his fifth game with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Enroth has lost eight straight starts (0-6-2) since beating Florida on Oct. 25 - his only win of the season.

2. Bergenheim has scored six goals in his last six games.

3. Multiple media outlets reported that the Sabres are close to hiring Tim Murray as their new general manager. Murray is currently an assistant GM with Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Panthers 2