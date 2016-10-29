Preview: Panthers at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres hope to become a factor in the playoff race this season and that quest must include a better record on home ice. The Sabres have not had a winning record at home in a season since 2012-13 and dropped their first two contests at the KeyBank Center in 2016-17 going into Saturday’s Atlantic Division clash with the visiting Florida Panthers.

“We haven’t gotten out to a lead enough,” Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma told reporters of his team, which has been outscored 8-1 in the first two games at home. “We haven’t gotten goals in this building and it’s certainly led to our demise.” The Sabres have been without two key offensive players in Jack Eichel and Evander Kane because of injuries while Florida is facing some of the same problems without two of their top-nine forwards – Jonathan Huberdeau and Nick Bjugstad. The Panthers are 1-3-1 in their last five outings, including a pair of 3-2 losses to start a four-game road trip at Pittsburgh and Toronto, despite a hot start from newcomer Jonathan Marchessault (five goals, 10 points). “Marchy’s playing great for us right now, scoring a lot of key goals,” Florida forward Reilly Smith told reporters. “A lot of guys have to pick up the slack and help him out.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, MSG Buffalo

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-3-1): Eight of Florida’s 20 goals have come from the top line of Marchessault, veteran Jaromir Jagr (one) and Aleksander Barkov (two) while the depth up front continues to be tested with Jussi Jokinen (knee) out for as much as two more weeks. Forward Jared McCann, who was acquired from Vancouver after last season for defenseman Erik Gudbranson, has yet to post a point with eight shots in seven games. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad owns only one point on a goal in seven games, but shares the team lead in shots with Marchessault (23).

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-3-2): Buffalo has managed only three goals in the first period this season and stand near the bottom of the league with 14 overall – seven coming from captain Ryan O’Reilly (three) and Matt Moulson (all four on the power play). Kyle Okposo, a key free-agent signing in the offseason, scored only once in the early going while posting three assists and the Sabres’ defense has contributed nine assists but no goals. No. 1 goaltender Robin Lehner (illness) is likely out until Sunday at Winnipeg, leaving Saturday’s start to Anders Nilsson or Linus Ullmark.

OVERTIME

3. Florida G Roberto Luongo is 17-7-0 with a .936 save percentage and five shutouts in 27 career games against the Sabres.

2. Buffalo’s 22-year-old D Rasmus Ristolainen played his 200th career game Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota and leads the team with six assists.

3. The Panthers have won five of the last six meetings, outscoring the Sabres 12-5 in two victories at Buffalo last season.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Sabres 3