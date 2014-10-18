Luongo, Florida shut out Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Roberto Luongo’s success against the Buffalo Sabres continues.

The Florida Panthers goaltender recorded his third consecutive shutout against the Sabres on Friday night, making 26 saves to lead his team to a 1-0 win.

In his first game upon returning to the Panthers on March 7, Luongo made 25 saves in a 2-0 victory over Buffalo. He also made 25 saves to lead Vancouver to a 3-0 victory over Buffalo exactly one year ago.

”It’s crazy,“ Luongo said. ”I know I shut them out in Florida too for my first game, so it’s nice. I don’t know if it’s a comfort level thing or what not, but it’s nice especially to get out first win like that.

“I don’t want to jinx it, so we’ll keep it on the quiet side.”

It was a gritty effort by the Panthers, who picked up their first victory of the season under new head coach Gerard Gallant. The Panthers (1-2-1) largely controlled the flow of play for 60 minutes.

“That’s how we’re going to be successful. We need four lines, we need six defensemen and we need a great goaltender and we got a lot of that tonight,” Gallant said. “I thought we really took control of the game in the first half. Not quite as well in the third period but I thought we really played well.”

Left winger Sean Bergenheim scored the lone goal for Florida in the second period after Florida outshot Buffalo 16-3 through the first 20 minutes.

The goal came 3:01 into the second period on Bergenheim’s first goal of the season. After a faceoff loss by the Sabres in their own end, Bergenheim fired a low shot past Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth to the far side of the net.

“I like that my goals come from in front of the net, shooting quick or shooting a lot,” Bergenheim said. “It’s nice to see it go in, and maybe I was a little bit surprised but you gotta shoot.”

The offensively challenged Panthers hope that shoot-first philosophy will pay dividends moving forward.

“I think we’ve just got to do more of that,” right winger Scottie Upshall said. “To score pretty goals in this league is tough to do, so the more you just put pucks on net I think you’re going to be successful. We practiced it all week and I thought we had a bunch of chances where guys were going to the net and playing hard hockey.”

It was another rough outing for the Sabres (1-4-0), who were thoroughly dominated at home for the second consecutive time. Buffalo was outshot 44-12 in a demoralizing 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Monday, after which head coach Ted Nolan had some strong words regarding his team.

“I learned last time I can’t say how I feel,” Nolan said. “We’re not happy. We’re definitely not happy. No one’s going to help us get out of this thing except for ourselves. We got a good group of guys. We just got to learn we have to compete and we have to work. ... We’re not a fancy team. We can’t rely on our skill to get us out of trouble in certain occasions. We got to put that in our mindset before the game starts.”

Enroth made 34 saves in the loss.

Buffalo’s best opportunity to tie the score came midway through the third period during a five-on-three advantage for 49 seconds. Panthers defenseman Willie Mitchell got in the way of a Tyler Ennis shot from short range, and Luongo ended the Sabres’ zone time with a glove save on a shot from the point by Buffalo defenseman Tyler Myers.

After killing off the five-on-three, Sabres right winger Chris Stewart had a golden opportunity in the slot, but his shot went wide of the net. Seconds later, Stewart took a tripping penalty to end the power play opportunity.

“We haven’t really generated offense at all,” Sabres right winger Drew Stafford said. “Our defensive play, we’ve been running around a lot. Bringing in talent is one thing, but we’re still working on getting that chemistry together.”

Gallant said that the late penalty kill won his team the game.

“(Luongo) made 4-5 saves in the third period, real key saves for us, especially that 3-on-5 when the guys did a great job killing that,” Gallant said. “It was huge. Special teams a lot of times win you the hockey game and I think that kill won us the hockey game for sure.”

NOTES: D Tyson Strachan, D Nikita Zadorov and C Brian Flynn were scratched for the Sabres. LW Shawn Thornton, D Erik Gudbranson and C Brandon Pirri were scratched for the Panthers. ... This game featured the top two picks from this summer’s draft in Florida’s Aaron Ekblad (first overall) and Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart (second overall). According to Elias Sports Bureau, this was the earliest date in the season that the top two picks in the previous draft went up against each other since Oct. 11, 1997, when Joe Thornton (Bruins) and Patrick Marleau (Sharks) faced each other. ... The teams will next meet on Dec. 6in Florida. ... This was the 80th game all time between Buffalo and Florida.