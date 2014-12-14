Zadorov’s goal lifts Sabres past Panthers in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres are continuing to turn their season around, and their young defensemen are helping to lead the way.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored 29 seconds into overtime to send the Sabres to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. It was Zadorov’s first goal of the season and the second of his career.

“Finally, I did it and it’s a great feeling, especially in overtime in the National Hockey League,” Zadorov said. “I probably never had that big a goal in my life. It’s a great feeling and I‘m going to try to do it again.”

The goal came after some fine work by right winger Tyler Ennis in the Florida end. After Ennis maneuvered to find space, he found Zadorov inside the left circle and the defenseman put a one-timer past Panthers goalie Al Montoya.

It capped an eventful night for the young and promising defensive pairing of Zadorov and Rasmus Ristolainen. Zadorov, 19, and Ristolainen, 20, were on the ice for several Florida goals but came through in the clutch at the end.

Both players are former first-round picks who have contributed heavily to Buffalo’s recent turnaround.

The Sabres (12-16-2) have won seven of their last eight games at home and nine of their last 12 games overall. The winning streak comes after a five-game losing streak in November and an opening stretch that saw the Sabres win just three of their first 18 games.

”He’s been putting in a lot of minutes for us,“ Ennis said of Zadorov. ”He’s been playing really well, same with Ristolainen. Those guys are (around) 20 years old and they’re playing big minutes. That’s really impressive.

“And I think when you talk about a rebuild, it’s nice to see the rebuild happening quickly. You can see it in (them). They’re growing up every game. They struggled in the second period with a couple turnovers and Zaddy comes back and confidently gets the game-winner, so it’s fun to watch.”

Center Cody Hodgson, left winger Marcus Foligno and right winger Brian Gionta also scored for the Sabres. Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 25 saves.

“If we compete, good things can happen and now we’re starting to play with some structure and discipline,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “Anybody can beat anybody on a given night and right now we feel real good. The team feels good about themselves, they’re playing hard for one another and when you do that good things happen so right now, knock on wood, things are going good for us.”

Left winger Sean Bergenheim, right winger Jimmy Hayes and left winger Jussi Jokinen scored for the Panthers (12-8-8). Montoya made 28 saves.

“We are happy with the point, but we weren’t good enough,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Buffalo was the better team. We just weren’t good enough.”

Hodgson opened the scoring for Buffalo 2:06 into the game on a wrist shot from the left circle. It was a welcome return to the lineup for Hodgson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time as a Sabre on Thursday. It was Hodgson’s second goal of the season.

Foligno increased Buffalo’s lead 11 minutes later with his second goal in as many games. The power forward threaded a shot between Montoya’s legs from inside the right circle on a rush with left winger Nicolas Deslauriers.

Florida responded at the start of the second period with two quick goals. Bergenheim got the Panthers on the board at 1:08 after right winger Brad Boyes forced a turnover in the Buffalo end. The left winger’s shot deflected off Zadorov and into the net for his fifth goal of the year.

Bergenheim also set up Florida’s second goal at 4:51, threading a cross-crease pass to Hayes for Hayes’ seventh goal of the year.

The Panthers had another quick start in the third period and took a 3-2 lead on Jokinen’s one-timer 57 seconds into the period. Center Dave Bolland forced a turnover and fed Jokinen for his third goal of the year.

Buffalo responded at 8:27 on Gionta’s fourth goal of the year. Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers’ breakout pass gave Gionta a partial breakaway and the Sabres captain sent a wrist shot into the top corner of the net.

NOTES: D Mike Weber, C Cody McCormick and D Tyson Strachan were scratched by the Sabres. ... LW Shawn Thornton and D Shane O‘Brien were scratched for the Panthers. ... This was the third of five meetings between the teams this season. Their next meeting takes place on Friday, Jan. 2, in Buffalo. ... This was the 82nd game all-time between the teams. ... The game marked a return to Buffalo for Brian Campbell and Brad Boyes, former Sabres and current Panthers. Campbell played in Buffalo for parts of eight seasons (1999-2000 to 2007-08) and Boyes was with the Sabres from 2010 to 2012.