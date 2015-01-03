Another shutout for Luongo as Panthers blank Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Roberto Luongo certainly enjoys playing on the road against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Florida goalie made 30 saves to lead the Panthers to a 2-0 shutout win over the Sabres Friday night. It extended a remarkable run of play for Luongo in Buffalo; he has recorded shutouts in each of his last three games in Buffalo and four of his last five games against the Sabres overall.

“When do we come back?” Luongo deadpanned after the game. “It’s just one of those things I guess where I feel comfortable in a certain building, getting some bounces and we’ll take it.”

Luongo’s streak over the Sabres stretches several years and two different teams. He recorded shutouts with the Panthers in Buffalo on Oct. 17, 2014 (1-0) and March 7, 2014 (2-0) in addition to a 3-0 victory with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 17, 2013. The last time Luongo allowed a goal in Buffalo was Feb. 11, 2006 in a 5-3 loss during his first stint with the Panthers.

His best save came midway through the second period when he extended his left leg to deflect a backhand attempt from Sabres center Tyler Ennis.

“First shutout here last year when I was with Vancouver, (Thomas) Vanek was here and he had a shot go off both posts and the red light came on and they reviewed it and it didn’t go in,” Luongo said. “It’s just one of those things where you’re getting the bounces. I enjoy playing in this building and I‘m having success. Maybe sometimes you get in another team’s head or what not, but I just try to do my job and take the wins.”

It was also the 68th shutout of his career, moving him ahead of Roy Worters for 13th overall on the all-time shutout list.

Right winger Brad Boyes and center Nick Bjugstad scored for the Panthers (17-10-9), who jumped out to a fast start and held on for the victory.

“The first period was great,” Panthers head coach Gerard Gallant said. “If we can play like that every period, we’d be real happy. ... After that I felt the game got a little bit sloppy but it was good enough to win and that’s what we’re all about.”

Goalie Michal Neuvirth made 31 saves for Buffalo (14-22-3), who struggled once again to mount a consistent offensive attack. The Sabres have lost seven of their last eight games after a strong stretch that saw them win 10 of 13.

“This game’s a 60-minute game,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “You have one bad period, it’s tough to catch up. Our first period was god-awful. We tried a little bit in the second and got better as the game went but not enough.”

The Panthers jumped out to 2-0 lead after outshooting the Sabres 19-7 in the first period.

Boyes opened the scoring 3:29 into the game following a Sabres miscue in the Buffalo zone. Left winger Sean Bergenheim forced a turnover from Sabres defenseman Tyson Strachan and the puck quickly found Boyes at the top of the crease. Boyes’ backhand attempt beat Neuvirth for the veteran’s seventh goal of the year.

Bjugstad made it 2-0 at 11:51 with a power-play goal. With Sabres defenseman Mike Weber in the penalty box for tripping, the Panthers quickly capitalized on the rush. After right winger Jimmy Hayes’ shot was stopped by Neuvirth, the rebound fell to Bjugstag, who had an open net for his team-best 14th goal of the season.

The Sabres pulled Neuvirth with just under three minutes remaining but were unable to mount a comeback.

NOTES: RW Brian Gionta (upper body) and D Andrej Meszaros were scratched for the Sabres. ... LW Tomas Fleischmann, D Erik Gudbranson and RW Tomas Kopecky were scratched for the Panthers. ... This was the third of five meetings between the Sabres and Panthers. Their next matchup takes place on Feb. 28 in Florida. ... On Thursday, the Sabres sent D Mark Pysyk back to Rochester. Pysyk had previously been recalled because of injuries on Buffalo’s blue line and played in four of the team’s previous five games.