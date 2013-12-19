Preview: Panthers at Senators

The surging Florida Panthers have lost only two games this month and they will have a chance to avenge one of those setbacks and record their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Panthers have surrendered only six goals during their four-game winning streak but they will have to overcome a nemesis to keep it going. The Senators have won 13 of the last 15 matchups between the clubs, including both meetings this season.

Ottawa was foiled again in its eighth consecutive attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month, falling behind by three goals early in a 5-2 setback at New Jersey on Wednesday night. The lackluster performance was followed by a lengthy closed-door meeting involving coaches and general manager Bryan Murray. “We’re clearly frustrated with our lack of being able to follow up a win with another win,” captain Jason Spezza said. “Nobody is happy from the top down.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, RSNE (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (14-16-6): Craig Anderson barely broke a sweat in his last start, getting yanked after giving up a pair of goals in the first 4 1/2 minutes against Los Angeles on Saturday. Anderson’s goals-against average (3.37) is nearly twice as high as his league-leading total from last season (1.69), but facing his former team usually brings out the best in him. Anderson, who spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers, has tormented them with a 10-1-1 record with a 1.91 GAA and two shutouts in 13 starts.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (13-17-5): Florida’s last visit to Ottawa marked the debut of interim coach Peter Horachek and resulted in a 3-2 loss that was the team’s eighth consecutive defeat. “You could feel that they weren’t a very confident team,” Horachek said. “They didn’t believe at that point, so that was a tough situation.” The Panthers are 10-7-1 since that time to move within three points of the Senators and expect to have Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with a foot injury.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa was 2-for-3 on the power play Wednesday after failing on 13 straight chances in its previous four games.

2. Florida will be seeking to win five straight for the first time since March 11-20, 2012.

3. The Senators are hitting a nice portion of the schedule with three straight and six of their next seven games at home.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Panthers 1