Preview: Panthers at Senators

Both teams will try to rebound from dispiriting overtime losses fewer than 24 hours later when the Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Senators let a two-goal lead get away in the final 10 minutes of regulation before losing 4-3 at Toronto while Florida gave up a power-play goal in the extra period to lose at Montreal as the two teams lost ground in the playoff chase. Ottawa has beaten the Panthers in two of three games this season, including a 4-1 triumph at home on Feb. 21.

The Senators stand one point behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand while Florida is four back. Ottawa’s Craig Anderson stopped 27-of-31 shots Saturday in place of Andrew Hammond (14-1-1), who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Senators must contain the line of Jaromir Jagr, Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau after it combined for five points Saturday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, RDS and TSN5 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (34-26-15): Barkov recorded his first career two-goal performance Saturday and is taking up some of the slack with fellow center Nick Bjugstad out for the season after undergoing back surgery Friday. Huberdeau had two assists against Montreal and boasts six points in the last six contests to lead the team with 47. Goalie Roberto Luongo will likely get a second shot at his 400th career victory after allowing 10 goals combined in the last five contests while gaining points in four of them (3-1-1).

ABOUT THE SENATORS (37-25-12): Ottawa has lost just two times in regulation over the last 19 games (15-2-2), but allowed 18 goals over the past five contests while managing to go 3-1-1 in that span. Captain Erik Karlsson leads the team with 60 points after posting 10 over the last nine outings with three goals and seven assists. Center Kyle Turris has been just as hot up front while registering six goals and nine points in the past eight contests. and rookie Mike Hoffman has a team-high 26 goals.

OVERTIME

1. Florida’s Aaron Ekblad is first in goals (11) among rookie defensemen in the league and second in points (35) and plus-minus rating (plus-11).

2. Ottawa LW Clarke MacArthur notched an assist in his return to the lineup Saturday after missing 18 games with a concussion.

3. The Panthers scored on their only power-play chance Saturday after going 0-of-16 with the man advantage the previous six games.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Panthers 2