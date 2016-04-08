Senators 3, Panthers 1

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators left a positive impression with their fans by defeating the Florida Panthers 3-1 Thursday night in the last game at Canadian Tire Centre this season.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Panthers (46-26-9), who have already secured home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Senators (37-35-9) were 21-14-6 on home ice this season and will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in seven years.

Buddy Robinson scored his first NHL goal, while Mika Zibanejad and Cody Ceci had the others for the Senators. Zibanejad notched his 20th of the season for the Senators, while Jaromir Jagr replied for the Panthers.

Craig Anderson made 33 saves in the Senators’ net, while Al Montoya stopped 20 shots for Florida.

The Senators, who had blown three-goal leads in each of their previous two home games, were up 2-0 heading into the third period against the Panthers.

Jagr broke Anderson’s shutout at the 4:49 mark, taking a pass from Aleksander Barkov and banging in his own rebound for his 27th of the season and 749th of his career. But Ceci restored the two-goal lead when he made a dazzling move near the left wing circle in the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot past Montayo at the 14:14 mark.

It was Ceci’s 10th of the season.

Robinson had the only goal of the second, deflecting home a wrist shot from the point by Cody Ceci at 10:12 of the period.

Zibanejad appeared to give the Senators a lead in the game’s second minute, but the play was ruled offsides after a coach’s challenge. With 1:40 left until the intermission, he scored one that counted, backhanding a shot off the post and in after Montoya had made a good toe save.

Erik Karlsson was awarded an assist on the playing, his league-leading 65th of the season. It also gave him the distinction of being the first Swedish defensemen in NHL history to record 81 points in a season.

NOTES: Panthers D Erik Gudbranson missed his second game with an upper-body injury, but coach Gerard Gallant says it isn’t serious enough that he’ll miss the start of the playoffs. ... Panthers C Derek MacKenzie, who was a game-time decision, was given another night off to rest a foot injury. Panthers C Quinton Howden took his spot in the lineup. ... Senators C Scott Gomez was scratched for the fourth time since being signed at the start of March. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan, who left Tuesday’s game with a knee injury suffered on the first shift, returned to face the Panthers. Earlier in the day, the 29-year Ryan marveled at how well Panthers W Jaromir Jagr has played this season. “Fifteen years from now, nobody’s going to know where I am,” Ryan said. “I’ll be in a mountain somewhere, fishing.” ... The Senators end their season with a matinee meeting against the Bruins on Saturday in Boston.