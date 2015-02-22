Hammond backstops Senators to win over Panthers

OTTAWA -- In the first two starts of his NHL career, 27-year old goaltender Andrew Hammond has helped the Senators to their first winning streak in a couple of months.

Hammond made 21 saves in Ottawa’s 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, marking the first time the Senators have posted back-to-back victories since Dec. 29-Jan. 3.

“You want to help the team win, and when you feel like you’re a part of it, it’s pretty rewarding,” said Hammond, who has been thrust into the Senators crease with injuries to goalies Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner.

The loss stopped the Panthers winning streak at two games and prevented them from moving into the final wild card spot in the East, while the victory moved the Senators to within seven points of the final wild card spot, which is held by the Boston Bruins.

The Senators were 14 points out just 11 days ago.

“It’s another step forward,” Hammond said. “We’ve obviously still got a little ways to go, but I think the last two games have helped us and you can’t really count yourselves out until you’re mathematically eliminated.”

Center Kyle Turris led the Senators with a goal and two assists. Wingers Bobby Ryan and Curtis Lazar and defenseman Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators. Winger Milan Michalek added two assists.

Center Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, while goalie Roberto Luongo made 35 saves.

“Ottawa played good, but I didn’t like our game at all,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “We didn’t play well at all. We didn’t work hard. We didn’t compete hard. It was the longest night for me behind the Florida bench this year, for sure.”

The Panthers had a 1-0 lead 7:28 into the first period when Barkov netted his career high ninth of the season by sliding the puck under Hammond from the edge of the crease. The Senators tightened up defensively after that, allowing Florida just one shot on goal over the next 17:10.

Meanwhile, Turris scored his 14th of the year on a setup from winger Mark Stone in the first. Ryan deflected in his 15th for the lone goal of the second while and Karlsson and Lazar scored on rushes 4:06 apart in the third.

Karlsson now has two goals and eight assists during a six-game point scoring streak while Lazar’s third goal was his first at home.

”It was bound to happen sooner rather than later,“ Lazar said. ”I wanted to get it out of the way this year I guess.“ We’ve got momentum going now. To win back-to-back games for the first time in a while, it’s big for our hockey club. I think we’re seven points back of a playoff spot, and each and every game is an opportunity to get closer.”

Luongo was disappointed about letting in the Karlsson goal, a shot that beat him on the glove side.

”It’s a wasted opportunity,“ Luongo said. ”It was a tough one tonight, but we have another game tomorrow so we’ll put this one behind us and move on here.

“It was one of those games where we didn’t have it. Coming into the third, we’re down one which is a situation we’ve been accustomed to, but for some reason we didn’t have the period we wanted.”

While Luongo was disappointed coach Dave Cameron liked the way Ottawa was all over pucks.

”When we’re on our game, we’re on and through pucks,“ he said. ”When you do that, you eliminate other team’s opportunities. It makes them have to work for everything they get. And it gives you more puck possession time.

“I didn’t think we were sharp early on and Hammy made a couple of real good saves before they scored. Just gave you that type of goaltending you need in a game like this, where we had lots of opportunities and they had some flurries, He was there for us.”

NOTES: Making his NHL debut was Senators W Matt Puempel, a first-round pick by Ottawa in 2011. He was the third Senator in three games to make his debut, including the first start by G Andrew Hammond in Thursday’s game against Montreal. ... Senators D Eric Gryba was a healthy scratch for the third time this season. ... Senators coach Dave Cameron and Panthers coach Gerard Gallant are both from the small Canadian province of Prince Edward Island and grew up a 15-minute drive from each other. ... Panthers D Willie Mitchell is skating with the team and is “close to returning” from an upper body injury that has kept him out for nine games. ... The Panthers also scratched W Sean Bergenheim for the fifth consecutive game. ... Panthers D Dmitry Kulikov served the fourth and final game of a suspension he received for clipping Dallas C Tyler Seguin. ... Following the game that Senators announced that veteran LW Colin Greening will be recalled from Binghamton of the AHL.