Jagr turns back clock as Panthers top Senators

OTTAWA -- A vintage goal by Jaromir Jagr kept alive Florida’s chances of making the playoffs.

“The last time I did it, it was 1994 and surprise, 20 years later it’s still working,” the Panthers winger said of his wraparound shot with just over six minutes left that stood as the winner in a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre. “I‘m kind of surprised. It was probably because I went to church before the game.”

Jagr also scored in the second period. The Panthers received goals from winger Jussi Jokinen and center Dave Bolland, too, while keeping pace with the Bruins, who hold the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Florida (35-26-15) is four points behind Boston.

Ottawa center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defenseman Erik Karlsson scored. The Senators (37-26-12) lost their third in a row and fell three points back of Boston. They went 17-2-2 before their recent slump.

“I think the last three games we failed to show up,” Karlsson said. “This is the time of year we’re going to have to play hockey, and we should want to play hockey by now. We put in the effort to get to where we are, but at the same time, we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Panthers goalie Dan Ellis received a surprise start and was solid, making 25 saves.

“He was outstanding,” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said of Ellis, who filled in for an ailing Roberto Luongo. “He made some great saves tonight. He stepped in, and he didn’t know he was going to be playing until about 12 o’clock today.”

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made 33 stops, but his record slipped to 2-4-1 since Jan. 17.

”It was one of those games where it went back and forth,“ Anderson said. ”There were times it seemed like we couldn’t get anything going, and there were other times where we felt we were taking it to them pretty good and we just didn’t get rewarded.

“It’s a roller coaster ride right now. We’ve won a bunch, then we’ve lost a couple here. The one good news is we get right back at it on Tuesday again (in Detroit). We can’t worry about the past three games.”

The Senators entered the third period trailing 2-0 but cut the deficit to one when Karlsson scored his 19th of the season with a wrist shot on the power play a 4:43. The goal ended a funk in which Ottawa had scored just once in its previous 33 man-advantage opportunities on home ice.

Jagr’s wraparound proceeded a tap-in by Pageau with 2:21 left, but despite a late power-play chance, the Senators couldn’t press for the tie. Bolland iced the win with a long shot into the empty net that represented the Panthers’ first short-handed goal of the season.

The Panthers were good on two of five power-play chances, while Ottawa scored on just one of five chances with the man advantage.

“I thought we were a little slow out of the gate,” Senators coach Dave Cameron said. “Ran into some penalty problems that got us back on our heels. and we were kind of off our game that way. We weren’t able to get it done.”

The Panthers jumped out to a fast start in a first period that saw them outshoot the Senators 14-9. They were up 11-1 on shots 8 1/2 minutes in, and only some good stops by Anderson kept the game scoreless.

“We didn’t have a good enough push early on to wear them out and have a chance in the third,” Senators winger Clarke MacArthur said. “We’ve got to find ways to win. We didn’t do that.”

Meanwhile, at the age of 43, Jagr again appears to be rejuvenated.

”They’ve surprised me how talented they are,“ the fifth-leading scorer in NHL history said of his Panthers teammates. ”Even so young, they can make plays like they’ve been in the league for 10 years. I had no idea about it. I‘m glad I‘m on this team.

“I‘m happy we won this game because the next game also means something for us. It doesn’t matter what happens. I hope we make the playoffs, but it’s going to be tough. It’s not in our hands. Even if we win all our games, nobody is going to guarantee that we win it. In the long run, this is going to help these kids. They have to play every game like a playoff game, so it’s an experience for them.”

NOTES: Panthers coach Gerard Gallant announced Saturday night that G Roberto Luongo would be facing the Senators, which would have been the first time this season Luongo made back-to-back starts. However, an injury kept Luongo in a backup role as G Dan Ellis played Sunday. ... While Senators G Craig Anderson was putting his bruised hand to the test for the second time in 22 hours, G Andrew Hammond dressed as his backup. Hammond, who is 14-1-1 as a starter, watched Saturday’s game against the Leafs from the press box as he dealt with a lower-body injury. The Senators sent G Chris Driedger to Binghamton of the AHL. ... Senators D Jared Cowen replaced D Patrick Wiercioch, who was a healthy scratch. Cowen had played just four of the team’s previous 17 games. ... Senators LW Colin Greening replaced LW Zack Smith. ... Panthers RW Brad Boyes was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Panthers D Steven Kampfer replaced him in the lineup.