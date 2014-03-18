Preview: Panthers at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to take care of business against the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday as they battle for the top spot in the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. The Sharks are tied in points with Anaheim in the Pacific and stand four behind St. Louis in the West after beating the New York Rangers 1-0 for their sixth straight victory Sunday. The Panthers, who stand 15th in the East, begin a four-game Western swing that lasts six days.

San Jose comes home after sweeping a three-game road trip and must stay alert as four of its last five losses have come against teams currently in the bottom six of league. The Sharks notched a 3-0 victory on Jan.16 to snap a four-game winless streak against Florida. The Panthers come in off a 5-3 victory over New Jersey on Friday and a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver two days later.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (25-35-8): Florida added another important player to its long injury list when 2013 Calder Trophy winner Jonathan Huberdeau went down with an upper-body injury against Vancouver. The Panthers also could be without forwards Sean Bergenheim, Tomas Kopecky and Aleksander Barkov along with defenseman Erik Gudbranson due to injuries. Rookie center Nick Bjugstad continues climb toward the top of Florida’s scoring list with nine points in his last 11 games and has 31 on the season.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (45-17-7): San Jose has shown its depth of offensive weapons all season, but it is actually ranked higher in the league (fourth) on defense. Goalie Antti Niemi turned aside 41 shots against the Rangers, extending his winning streak to five games (eight goals against), and he was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. Joe Pavelski leads a balanced offense with 34 goals – 11 on the power play -- and 66 points while captain Joe Thornton (65) and Patrick Marleau also boast big numbers for the seventh-ranked offense in the league.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks F Logan Couture has registered seven points and a plus-5 rating over the last five contests.

2. Florida is still last in the league on the power play at 10.7 percent, but has converted 6-of-26 chances in the last six contests.

3. San Jose LW Raffi Torres is questionable after missing the last four games with a knee injury and general soreness.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Panthers 1