Preview: Panthers at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks begin a six-game homestand looking to revive a dormant offense when they host the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Sharks, who finished sixth in the league in scoring last season, posted three victories on their seven-game road trip despite managing only nine goals combined and have dropped five of their last eight. San Jose must also have to find the formula to beat Florida, which is 6-1-0 in its last seven against the Sharks after a 4-1 win at home Nov. 11.

San Jose has played 16 of its first 21 games on the road and will settle in for 11 of the next 13 on home ice as it tries to climb back into the top four in the Pacific Division. The Panthers saw their three-game point streak come to an end Tuesday with a 5-2 loss at Los Angeles. Roberto Luongo made 52 saves in his last visit to San Jose as the Panthers notched a 3-2 victory in March.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (6-5-5): Florida has been without left wing Sean Bergenheim (lower body) defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (knee) and center Dave Bolland (lower body) while center Aleksander Barkov missed the Los Angeles game with an illness. Rookie blue-liner Aaron Ekblad continues to shine, recording eight points in the last eight games to move into second on the team with 10. Versatile forward Jussi Jokinen collected a goal and five assists over the last four contests to take over the team’s scoring lead with 12 points.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-9-2): Joe Thornton boasts a seven-game point streak despite San Jose’s offensive struggles and leads a balanced offense with 19 overall. Logan Couture is tied for third on the team with 17 points, but has produced only one in the last six games, while Patrick Marleau has 16 – none in the past five contests. Backup Troy Grosenick shut out Carolina on Sunday before surrendering three goals on 13 shots against Buffalo and starter Antti Niemi – 1-4-0 in his last five – will likely be back in net Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Florida F Vincent Trocheck has a goal, five assists and a plus-4 rating in eight games since being recalled.

2. San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic leads the team with a plus-11 rating.

3. The Panthers gave up three power-play goals Tuesday after killing 17-of-18 in the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Panthers 3