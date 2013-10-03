Preview: Panthers at Stars

Two teams with significantly different looks face off Thursday as the Dallas Stars host the Florida Panthers in the season opener for both clubs. Dallas and Florida finished at the bottom of their respective divisions last season, with the Stars missing the playoffs for a franchise-record fifth consecutive year and the Panthers sitting out for the 11th time in 12 campaigns. The clubs used the offseason to restructure their rosters, with Dallas beginning with the additions of Jim Nill as general manager and Lindy Ruff as coach.

Nill, who won four Stanley Cup championships while working in the Detroit Red Wings’ front office, overhauled Dallas’ lineup via trades - acquiring defenseman Sergei Gonchar from Ottawa, Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley from Boston and Shawn Horcoff from Edmonton. The Panthers, who finished last season with the worst record in the NHL after winning the Southeast Division title in 2011-12, elected to go the free-agent route. General manager Dale Tallon began by signing veteran center Scott Gomez, then inked Brad Boyes, defensemen Tom Gilbert and Ryan Whitney and goaltender Tim Thomas while obtaining rugged forward Krys Barch in a trade with New Jersey.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2012-13: 15-27-6, 15th East): Tallon was desperate to improve upon the worst goals-against average in the league last season (3.54), bringing in Thomas after the 39-year-old sat out the lockout-shortened campaign. The four-time All-Star is just two seasons removed from becoming the first netminder since 1974-75 to win the Stanley Cup and Vezina and Conn Smythe Trophies in the same campaign. Nick Bjugstad, the 19th overall pick in the 2010 draft who scored a goal in 11 games with Florida last season, begins the campaign on injured reserve with a concussion.

ABOUT THE STARS (2012-13: 22-22-4, 11th West): Ruff joins Dallas after spending 15 seasons with Buffalo, where he compiled a 571-432-162 record. The former defenseman, who was an assistant with Florida from 1993-97, is the 12th-winningest coach in NHL history and one of only 17 to reach the 500-victory plateau. Nill also brought in a solid backup for goaltender Kari Lehtonen in Dan Ellis, who won his only appearance with Dallas in 2004 after being drafted by the team in the second round four years earlier.

OVERTIME

1. In addition to Bjugstad, the Panthers start the season with D Ed Jovanovski, LW Sean Bergenheim and G Scott Clemmensen on injured reserve.

2. The Stars, who begin the campaign with a new captain in C Jamie Benn, are 11-0-3 in their last 14 home openers.

3. Valeri Nichushkin, who was drafted 10th overall by Dallas in June, is expected to make his NHL debut.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Panthers 2