Preview: Panthers at Stars

The Dallas Stars probably wish they were a stronger home team, even as their success away from American Airlines Center has kept them within striking distance of a Western Conference playoff spot. The Stars look to end a three-game home losing streak Friday as they entertain the Florida Panthers. Dallas is coming off consecutive road wins over the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, while Florida dropped a 2-1 decision to Minnesota on Thursday.

The Stars may have a new netminder on the ice Friday after acquiring Jhonas Enroth from the Buffalo Sabres for backup Anders Lindback and a conditional third-round draft pick. Enroth has struggled for most of the season - along with most of the Sabres - but was sensational last weekend, turning aside 38 shots as Buffalo edged Dallas 3-2. The Panthers have points in four of five games overall and have won each of their last four visits to Dallas.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (24-18-11): Aaron Ekblad remains one of the top players in this year’s rookie class, even as the season hits mid-February. The 19-year-old blue-liner scored goals in consecutive games against Nashville and Anaheim before being blanked against the Wild and has six points in nine contests since breaking out with a four-assist effort in the All-Star Game. He’s tied for second in team scoring with Jonathan Huberdeau, just three points behind leader Nick Bjugstad.

ABOUT THE STARS (25-21-8): Few people will be surprised to learn that Enroth is excited about leaving a dire situation in Buffalo to join a playoff push in Dallas. “I‘m very excited to go to a team that actually wanted me and traded for me,” he told the NHL Network. “We’re only a couple of points out of the playoffs here, so we’ve got a couple of big games coming up. That’s definitely a bit more fun and a little more exciting, to play bigger games like this.” Enroth is reunited with coach Lindy Ruff, who guided Buffalo during Enroth’s first four NHL seasons.

OVERTIME

1. The road team has won six of the last seven matchups.

2. Enroth is 2-1-1 with a 1.47 goals-against average in four games against Florida.

3. The Panthers have won their last four games played on Friday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Panthers 1