Bjugstad helps Panthers knock off Stars

DALLAS - After the morning skate, Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad, who filled in on the Panthers’ top line with center Aleksander Barkov out with a hand injury, said Florida needed to beat the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center to salvage a three-game road trip.

Florida did exactly that, thanks to a goal and an assist by Bjugstad and fellow center Jaromir Jagr plus goaltender Al Montoya stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 6-2 victory.

“We weren’t playing the way we wanted to obviously and working as hard as we wanted to,” Bjugstad said. “So that’s the main point we wanted to change, was work harder. We had to outwork them. I thought we did that for the most part tonight.”

After Dallas took an early lead on a power-play goal by left winger Jamie Benn, Florida (4-3-1) scored four straight times to lead 4-1 before Benn’s second goal of the evening early in the third period.

However, 1:31 after Benn’s second score, Florida center Reilly Smith made it 5-2 with his third goal of the season.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad and centers Dave Bolland, Reilly Smith and Quinton Howden also scored goals for the Panthers.

“Yeah, no it was good [to get secondary scoring],” Panthers coach Gerard Gallant said. “[Ekblad] scored a nice goal and that’s what you need from your team.”

Center Jonathan Huberdeau and left winger Jussi Jokinen each had two-point nights for the Panthers, who finished their three-game road trip at 1-1-1.

Center Tyler Seguin had two assists for Dallas, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

“We didn’t have our ‘A’ game,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Our execution wasn’t sharp. We made some big mistakes, and the small details killed us.”

Dallas took an early lead when Benn scored a power-play goal 1:59 into the game after a Seguin wrist shot from the left point deflected off Benn’s right skate and through Montoya’s five-hole.

Florida tied it at 11:03 of the first when Jagr scored off the rush. Huberdeau fed Jagr near center ice and the wily veteran dashed up the left side, almost losing the puck before beating Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen top shelf to his short side with a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle.

The Panthers then took their first lead at 13:18 when Bjugstad scored to make it 2-1. As Benn attempted to clear the puck from near the Dallas blue line, Huberdeau got in front of Benn to deflect the puck.

Huberdeau then fed Bjugstad and he quickly converted from the high slot with a wrist shot that chewed up Lehtonen, traveling in above his blocker for the go-ahead goal.

The Panthers led 2-1 after one period.

Florida made it a two-goal lead when Ekblad scored 1:22 into the second period. Jagr gained possession inside his own zone, skating up the left side before passing it to Bjugstad in the slot.

Bjugstad laid the puck off to Ekblad, who scored with a wrist shot that sailed in under Lehtonen’s blocker, ending his night.

Lehtonen stopped eight of 11 shots before being relieved by Antti Niemi

Bolland made it 4-1 by redirecting a wrist shot by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the right point 5:01 before the second intermission. After a short review to ensure Bolland’s stick was not above the crossbar when he made contact, the goal was deemed valid.

Benn’s second goal of the night on a wrist shot that beat Montoya far post 4:01 into the third period made it 4-2, but after left winger Jussi Jokinen stole the puck from Stars center Jason Spezza, Smith beat Niemi with a wrist shot over his glove from the slot at 5:32 of the third.

Howden beat Niemi with a backhand with 3:05 remaining to make it 6-2.

Niemi stopped 16 of 19 shots in relief of Lehtonen.

NOTES: Panthers D Steven Kampfer and D Dylan Olsen were scratched. ... Stars D Jyrki Jokipakka was scratched. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov missed the game after taking a puck to the hand in a 3-2 loss at Chicago on Thursday. ... Stars D Jason Demers began serving a two-game suspension for elbowing Penguins C Nick Bonino on Thursday. ... Panthers G Al Montoya got his second start of the season, ending a string of four straight starts by G Roberto Luongo. ... Stars D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak each made their season debuts after being healthy scratches in Dallas’ first seven games. ... Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr and RW Reilly Smith are former Stars. ... Dallas C Radek Faksa, the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, was making his home debut. Faksa made his NHL debut on Oct. 17 at the Panthers.