Preview: Panthers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Florida Panthers on Friday. Minnesota has yet to lose in regulation this month (5-0-1) and has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 11 games (8-1-2). The Wild have gone to a shootout in each of their last three contests, posting wins over Carolina and Toronto after falling to Washington.

Minnesota also went to a shootout on Oct. 19 in Florida, where the Panthers skated away with a 2-1 triumph. Florida followed the victory with a nine-game winless streak (0-5-4) that ended Tuesday, when the club rallied for a 3-2 win over league-leading Anaheim. Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Panthers forged a tie in the second before Brad Boyes scored the winning goal at 4:29 of the third.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (4-11-4): Florida remains in search of its first road win since the season opener at Dallas. The club is 0-7-1 away from home since that triumph. The Panthers made a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, acquiring right wing Jimmy Hayes and defenseman Dylan Olsen for right wing Kris Versteeg and left wing Philippe Lefebvre. Hayes appeared in two games with Chicago this season but failed to record a point.

ABOUT THE WILD (11-4-4): Niklas Backstrom will not play Friday as he left Tuesday’s contest in the first period after being run into by Toronto’s Nazem Kadri. The team’s goaltending duties fall on the more-than-capable shoulders of Josh Harding, who is 10-2-2 with a league-leading 1.21 goals-against average. Minnesota was 0-for-7 on shootout opportunities before converting five of their last six attempts.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers are 1-2-0 under interim coach Peter Horachek since he replaced the fired Kevin Dineen.

2. Minnesota is 8-1-2 at home and has won four straight in its own building.

3. Florida has yet to win consecutive games this season.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Panthers 2