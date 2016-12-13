Preview: Panthers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild are on their best roll of the season and hope to continue riding the wave when they host the scuffling Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Wild have allowed six goals during their four-game winning streak and gained at least a point in all five December games (4-0-1) after knocking off St. Louis 3-1 on Sunday.

“I just think we’re getting more confident and comfortable in the style that we can play and the way (coach) Bruce (Boudreau) has set up our system to play,” Minnesota center Eric Staal told the Star Tribune. “It’s always good when you see results because it instills what you’re doing every day.” The Wild are 9-3-0 at home and the Panthers 5-7-4 on the road as they begin a three-game trip that also takes them to Winnipeg and Colorado. Florida ended a four-game slide with a 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday and is 2-2-3 since Tom Rowe replaced Gerard Gallant as coach. “We can’t think about a 12-game winning streak, just worry about each night,” Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo told reporters. “We can’t look too far ahead. If we do the right things, everything will work out eventually.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Wisconsin, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (13-12-4): Center Aleksander Barkov posted three goals and two assists over the last four games to take over the team lead with 20 points after skating with new linemate Seth Griffith and veteran Jaromir Jagr on Saturday. “Everything he did, he did right,” Barkov told reporters of Griffith, who notched an assist. “. … He was the best player on the ice.” Forward Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), who has 19 points, could return after missing four games and reportedly skated on a line with Nick Bjugstad and Colton Sceviour in Monday's practice.

ABOUT THE WILD (15-8-4): Staal recorded the 800th point of his career Sunday with an assist and leads the team with 19 points – one better than fellow forward Charlie Coyle (nine goals). Goalie Devan Dubnyk continues to be the biggest reason Minnesota is in hunt for the Central Division title, boasting a 13-6-3 record, 1.63 goals-against average and .946 save percentage after allowing eight goals in five December games. Christian Folin (knee) is close to returning after missing the last seven games and fellow defenseman Matt Dumba owns goals in the last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr boasts 1,883 career points, five away from passing Mark Messier for second on the NHL’s all-time list.

2. The Wild is 6-1-1 in the last eight meetings, winning four straight at home in the series.

3. The Panthers are 1-for-20 on the power play in six December games and Minnesota is 0-for-17 in the past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Panthers 1