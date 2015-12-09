Preview: Penguins at Avalanche

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to rebound from some disheartening news on Wednesday when they attempt to salvage a split of their four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins began their trek with a 5-1 victory over San Jose last week, but veteran forward Pascal Dupuis exited that contest due to undisclosed reasons.

Dupuis, 36, returned to the ice to compete in Pittsburgh’s next two contests - both losses - before announcing that he could not continue his playing career due to health risks associated with the blood clots that prematurely ended his 2014-15 campaign. While Pittsburgh is 1-2-2 in its last five games, Colorado has won three of four as it attempts to climb out of the cellar in the ultra-competitive Central Division. Matt Duchene scored twice in the Avalanche’s 4-3 setback to the Penguins on Nov. 19 and had an assist on John Mitchell’s overtime goal in Monday’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (14-10-2): Captain Sidney Crosby notched an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Anaheim and also scored in the first meeting with Colorado. While Crosby presumably will remain in the Steel City, Pittsburgh reportedly is “looking hard” at trade options for either a talented forward to play alongside the two-time Hart Trophy winner or even a top-four defenseman, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Speaking of blue-liners, Olli Maatta has scored a goal in each of his last two games since returning to the lineup following a hit from Wild forward Nino Niederreiter.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (12-15-1): Former Penguin Jarome Iginla notched a pair of assists versus Pittsburgh in the first meeting, but has just one point - a goal - in his last nine contests. Defenseman Tyson Barrie is enjoying a much better run of late, collecting a goal and an assist versus Minnesota on Monday and has two of each in his last four games. Barrie also scored and set up a goal in the first meeting with the Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado is 0-for-8 on the power play in its last five contests after netting one tally with the man advantage in each of its previous five.

2. Pittsburgh is 0-for-5 on the power play in the last two games after scoring eight times with the man advantage in the previous seven.

3. Avalanche G Reto Berra will get the start for the first time in a week despite yielding four goals on 30 shots in the previous meeting with the Penguins.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Avalanche 2