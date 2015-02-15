Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks

Marian Hossa has been an integral part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ success of late, scoring a staggering seven times over the last four games. The 36-year-old looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Blackhawks play the fourth contest of their season-high eight-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon. Hossa scored a goal and set up captain Jonathan Toews for the eventual game-winning tally in a 3-1 triumph over New Jersey on Friday and also collected a goal and an assist in Chicago’s 3-2 shootout win against Pittsburgh on Jan. 21.

“On fire,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said of Hossa. “He’s got it going. He’s got that touch.” While Chicago is riding a five-game point streak (3-0-2), Pittsburgh posted its second straight win and fourth in five contests with a 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa on Thursday. Captain Sidney Crosby tallied twice versus the Senators but was held off the scoresheet in the first meeting against the Blackhawks.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, TVA, CITY

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (32-15-8): Evgeni Malkin scored for the second time in five games since returning from a lower-body injury and has six points (two goals, four assists) in five career meetings with Chicago. Perhaps the former Hart Trophy winner could ignite an ailing power play, which is 0-for-13 in February and failed to score on two opportunities in the first meeting with the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury has helped mask some of those problems with sterling play, following up back-to-back shutouts by stopping 23-of-24 shots in a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (34-18-4): Patrick Kane has recorded a team-high 27 goals this season and 205 in his career, but not one has come at the expense of Pittsburgh. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner was held off the scoresheet in the first meeting with the Penguins this season and has notched just four assists in six career encounters. Kane enters Sunday’s contest on a high, collecting two goals and five assists over his last five games.

OVERTIME

1. While Kane has struggled versus Pittsburgh, Toews has not - recording six goals in seven career meetings.

2. Penguins D Kris Letang collected a goal and an assist versus Ottawa and has 12 points (one tally, 11 assists) in his last nine contests.

3. Chicago has scored four power-play goals in its last four games and went 1-for-2 in the first meeting with Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Penguins 2