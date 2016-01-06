Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to complete a sweep of their home-and-home series with Pittsburgh when they host the Penguins on Wednesday. Chicago squandered a two-goal, third-period lead at Consol Energy Center on Tuesday before Artemi Panarin scored his second goal of the game at 3:47 of overtime for the club’s fourth consecutive victory.

The 24-year-old Russian leads all NHL rookies with 36 points while Patrick Kane, who notched two assists Tuesday, has registered a league-high 59 points. Pittsburgh enters the rematch riding a four-game point streak (2-0-2) thanks in part to another strong offensive showing by Kris Letang. The defenseman has posted three straight multi-point performances after recording a goal and an assist on Tuesday to pass Phil Kessel for third on the team in scoring with 24 points. The Blackhawks have won three straight meetings with the Penguins, including a pair of shootout victories last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVAS

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (19-15-5): Letang has registered 10 points in five games since returning from an upper-body injury, collecting three goals and five assists over his last three contests. Captain Sidney Crosby joined Letang by netting a tally and setting up another on Tuesday, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games - his longest since a five-game run from Dec. 20-28, 2010. The 28-year-old superstar has amassed six goals and six assists over his last eight contests, a stretch during which he was kept off the scoresheet just once.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (24-13-4): Panarin’s two-goal effort Tuesday was the second of his NHL career - with the first coming against Edmonton on Nov. 8, when he added an assist for the second of his four three-point performances. Kane has collected two goals and seven assists during his four-game point streak that has followed his second two-game drought of the season. Captain Jonathan Toews also is riding a point streak that reached five games with Tuesday’s goal.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Tuesday.

2. Kessel is tied with Crosby for second on the Penguins with 12 goals - behind only Evgeni Malkin (18) - but has recorded only one in his last six contests.

3. Chicago has won each of its last four games that have gone beyond regulation while Pittsburgh has lost five straight contests requiring extra time.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2