Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks

After completing a stupendous month of February, the Chicago Blackhawks attempt to keep the momentum going when they continue their four-game homestand Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago won nine of its 10 games last month, including the first two of its string at United Center, but trails Minnesota - which has a game in hand - by five points for first place in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks, who posted a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Sunday, could have a new but familiar face in the lineup against Pittsburgh as they acquired defenseman Johnny Oduya - who spent 3 1/2 seasons with Chicago from 2012-15 - from Dallas on Tuesday. Pittsburgh missed an opportunity to move two points ahead of Columbus for second place in the Metropolitan Division, squandering a two-goal lead in the third period Tuesday en route to a 3-2 loss in Dallas. Captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the league with 34 goals, was kept off the scoresheet for just the second time in seven games and trails Edmonton's Connor McDavid (72) by five points in the race for the Art Ross Trophy. Evgeni Malkin has recorded at least one point in 13 of his last 15 contests and is four tallies away from his first 30-goal season since 2011-12 (career-high 50) after scoring against the Stars.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (38-15-8): Assuming he's still with the team after Wednesday afternoon's trade deadline, Marc-Andre Fleury likely will be in the crease against Chicago. The veteran goaltender, who has a limited no-trade clause in his contract, recently has been having discussions with general manager Jim Rutherford regarding his future with the club. "We've been talking, and we'll keep talking through Wednesday," Fleury told the team's website. "We'll see what happens."

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (39-18-5): Captain Jonathan Toews, who is riding a six-game point streak, needs one goal to pass Jeremy Roenick (267) and tie Tony Amonte for seventh place on the franchise list. The 28-year-old Toews has collected five tallies and eight assists during his run. Jordin Tootoo and 38-year-old defenseman Michal Rozsival are expected to survive the trade deadline as they agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago, which has won four straight meetings with the Penguins, is 26-0-0 this season when scoring at least four goals.

2. Pittsburgh D Kris Letang (undisclosed) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, as he has yet to be cleared for contact.

3. Malkin and Toews each will be playing in their 699th NHL game.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Penguins 3