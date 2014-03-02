Blackhawks dominate Pens at Soldier Field

CHICAGO -- At Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Bears, the Blackhawks ignored an estimated four inches of snow and proved Saturday night that Chicago is just as much a hockey town as it is a football town.

The Blackhawks rode a pair of goals by center and team captain Jonathan Toews and outstanding defense -- a Bears’ staple -- and goaltending by Corey Crawford to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final NHL Stadium Series game of the season.

“The skill and perseverance of our players, combined with the enthusiasm and energy of the greatest fans in sports, created a memorable culmination for the 2014 Coors Light Stadium Series,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The game was played in front of a Blackhawks single-game attendance record and sell-out crowd of 62,921.

”It was probably the greatest setting you could ever want going into a hockey game,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”We played a real strong game, had good pace, did everything you’re hoping for, and Crow (Crawford) was good in the net. It was complete, we’re happy in many ways and a very memorable night.

“I think everybody went back to when they were kids, playing outside like it was a pick-up game. The stage couldn’t have been better.”

Toews agreed with his coach, adding, “We had a blast out there. We honestly felt like we were playing shinny hockey in our backyard. We were throwing everything at the net and hoping for the best. It was real fun.”

While Toews’ goals powered Chicago’s offense, Crawford was exceptional in net, stopping all but one of Pittsburgh’s 32 shots. His Penguins counterpart, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, stopped just 35 of Chicago’s 40 shots.

As happy as they were for the outcome, the win could prove costly for the Blackhawks. Right winger Marian Hossa suffered an unspecified upper-body injury late in the first period after suffering a hard hit behind the Penguins net and did not return for the remainder of the game.

“He may miss some time,” Quenneville said. “I’ve got a pretty good idea what it is but we’ll know more in a couple days. It’s not long-term.”

The Blackhawks showed why they are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with a constant onslaught that Pittsburgh’s defense could not contain in the first meeting between the two clubs since Dec. 20, 2011.

Forward Patrick Sharp started Chicago’s scoring with his team-leading 29th goal of the season at 15:35 of the first period.

“I honestly thought that was the game, 1-0, with the way the conditions were,” Sharp said. “Our team wanted to take this game seriously, but we also wanted to have fun. ... We were just kind of hoisting the puck around, slapping it around and it was fun.”

Chicago scored two more goals in the second period on Toews’ first goal (No. 20) at 10:48, followed by right wing Kris Versteeg’s 10th goal at 16:43, putting the game out of reach early.

Chicago poured it on with two more goals in the third period by left winger Bryan Bickell (ninth) at 13:57 and Toews’ second goal of the night (21st) at 17:52.

Pittsburgh’s only goal came by on right winger James Neal’s 22nd goal at 6:21 of the third period.

Pittsburgh suffered only its fourth loss in regulation in its last 18 games (11-4-3).

“There is lots of this game that I’ll remember,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said. “You like the scene, you like the outoors. ... We’re playing the Blackhawks, the best team in the league. There are some pictures and moments in this game that certainly were excellent. You know, the outcome and how we played, I‘m going to have to erase that as part of that snapshot that I’ll have.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Chicago (36-12-14) while extending Pittsburgh’s (40-16-4) own loss streak to three straight. Both teams combined to win three of the last five Stanley Cups -- Pittsburgh in 2009, Chicago in 2010 and 2013.

Bylsma didn’t blame the weather for his team’s play.

“Conditions were same for both teams,” he said. “It wouldn’t have mattered if we played this inside or outside or if there was snow or no snow. They were better and more prepared to play, whatever the conditions were.”

It was the second outdoor game in Blackhawks history, avenging a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in 2009 at Wrigley Field.

“The first game was cool, but I thought this one was cooler,” Quenneville said.

Pittsburgh is now 1-2 in outdoor games, beating Buffalo in 2008 and losing to Washington in 2012.

NOTES: The outdoor temperature at puck drop was 17.4 degrees. ... Saturday marked the first time that NHL scoring leader C Sidney Crosby and Chicago captain C Jonathan Toews met in the NHL. This was only the third time Crosby faced the Blackhawks and was his first trip to the Windy City in over eight years (Jan. 13, 2006, his rookie season) and his first game vs. Chicago since Feb. 14, 2007, at Mellon Arena. ... Chicago returns to the United Center for the first time in five weeks Tuesday vs. Colorado and Thursday vs. Columbus. The Blackhawks’ last game at the United Center was a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg on Jan. 26. ... Saturday marked the start of a five-game roadtrip for the Penguins, who play next at Nashville on Tuesday.