Blackhawks win in a shootout

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville has described center Jonathan Toews and right winger Patrick Kane as a one-two punch that is as good as any in the NHL.

On Sunday, it was right winger Patrick Sharp who delivered the knockout blow.

Sharp scored the tiebreaking goal to lift the Blackhawks to a 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago completed a regular season sweep against Pittsburgh and improved to 7-2 during shootouts this season.

“I like going into shootouts with that type of weaponry,” Quenneville said.

Toews and Kane also scored during the shootout round for the Blackhawks, who improved to 18-7-3 on home ice. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson scored the lone goal during regulation time for Chicago (35-18-4).

Center Nick Spaling scored during regulation time for Pittsburgh (32-15-9), which also received shootout goals from left winger David Perron and center Sidney Crosby. Defenseman Kris Letang’s unsuccessful shootout attempt set up Sharp’s game-winner.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said he was pleased with his team’s effort despite the loss.

“I liked our game from start to finish,” Johnston said. “I thought we had good defensive responsibility against a very dynamic team. That’s two games we’ve played against this team, and we’ve played well defensively. We had our scoring chances. We didn’t convert.”

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 36 of 37 shots to improve to 23-12-3.

Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots. The Penguins fell to 3-5 in shootouts this season.

Kane said open ice and prime scoring opportunities were tough to find during a physical game that resembled a postseason matchup. The teams blocked 15 shots apiece, and the Penguins posted a 42-27 advantage in hits.

“A lot of stickwork, slashes -- things you’re surprised players get away with,” Kane said. “It was a playoff-type game out there. You could see it from the second period on when the pace picked up. It was fun to be a part of.”

Pittsburgh right winger Beau Bennett was part of a checking line that was tasked with frustrating Chicago’s scoring group of left winger Kris Versteeg, center Brad Richards and Kane.

“I thought we did well,” Bennett said. “They’re a line that likes time and space, so we were trying to take away from that. We held them in check for a good portion of the night.”

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on a slap shot by Hjalmarsson with 16:38 remaining in the second period. Toews won a faceoff in the offensive zone and skated toward the front of the net to screen Fleury, who was beat glove side on the blast from the blue line. The goal snapped a 41-game scoring drought for Hjalmarsson, who last scored Nov. 9.

Pittsburgh evened the score at 1 on Spaling’s ninth goal of the season with 16:06 to go in the third period. Bennett carried the puck toward the net and fired a low shot that Crawford kicked out for a rebound. Spaling followed the play and punched the rebound past Crawford’s stick side for his second goal in the past three games.

“You’re taking your chances and trying to get the puck to the net as much as possible,” Bennett said. “What I was trying to do was just to create more spray around the net and (generate) a lot of rebounds.”

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. The Blackhawks believed that they had an additional power-play opportunity late in the second period after Crosby was called for tripping, but officials reversed the call after a discussion at center ice. Crosby exited the penalty box and returned to the bench, which prompted an argument from Toews.

The Blackhawks played with heavy hearts after learning about the death of former teammate Steve Montador, 35, who appeared in 52 games with Chicago during the 2011-12 season.

“We found out right before the game,” Sharp said. “It’s terrible news. Right now, we’re thinking about Steve’s family, and we’re going to try to support each other and get through it.”

NOTES: Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival returned to the ice after missing Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils because of an upper-body injury. ... Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) missed his eighth consecutive game. Ehrhoff returned to practice on Saturday but has yet to take part in contact drills. ... Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo was a healthy scratch for the first time in more than a month. ... Penguins C Sidney Crosby played a regular-season game at the United Center for the first time since his rookie season in 2005-06. ... Blackhawks RW Ben Smith returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday as a healthy scratch. ... Penguins C Zach Sill was a healthy scratch for the second time in the past three games.