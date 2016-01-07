Panarin scores twice as Blackhawks defeat Penguins

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks left winger Artemi Panarin let his decreased goal production get to his head.

Panarin, a rookie from Russia, scored consistently throughout the Blackhawks’ first 27 games, but then his production dropped off. He scored twice in a 13-game span, and he was fully aware of it.

Panarin made a point to stop focusing on his numbers recently, and it’s proven to be the difference in jumpstarting his game again. Panarin scored two goals, including the game-winner, for the second consecutive night to lead the Blackhawks to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center on Wednesday.

Panarin also scored two goals, including an overtime game-winner, in a 3-2 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Panarin, who leads all NHL rookies in points, has 15 goals and 38 points on the season.

“He stopped thinking about goals and he started to score goals,” a team translator said for Panarin. “If you don’t score any goals in any games, you start to think too much.”

Panarin scored the game-winner Wednesday with a shot from the right circle at 8:56 of the third period to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 advantage. He earlier put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 when he scored from the left circle at 15:58 of the first period. The Blackhawks (25-13-4) had 59 seconds of consecutive offensive zone time leading up to the first goal.

“For the first one, he’s got a good shot, a good release,” Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “He shoots hard, so he’s got a good one-timer. The first one, I didn’t see it. The second one, it was a scramble in front and he came in, took a quick (shot) between a guy’s legs, I think, and I wish I would’ve stopped it, you know?”

The Blackhawks extended their winning streak to a season-high five games and improved to 16-5-1 at home. They’re 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

“I think every game has been a little bit different,” Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane said of the team’s winning streak. “I think that’s a key for our team to have success, you find different ways to win games. No matter what kind of style the game is, no matter what situation we’re in, we’re going to play that style. It’s been a good little run.”

The Penguins (19-16-5) arrived to Chicago pleased with their recent play. They had picked up points in their previous four games and were showing signs of improvement. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan felt that momentum was halted on Wednesday.

The Penguins struggled to maintain possession and create offensive chances for much of the game. They were outshot 15-3 in the first period, 10-8 in the second period and 12-7 in the third period. Their 18 shots on net were the fewest they’ve had in a game this season.

“We just didn’t have enough of a sustained attack,” Sullivan said. “I thought we were on our heels too much. We had opportunities to chase pucks, and we didn‘t. I think our team is at our best when they’re playing on their toes.”

Fleury, who also started Tuesday, kept his team in the game with an abundance of quality saves throughout the night. He finished with 34 saves on 36 shots.

Blackhawks right winger Teuvo Teravainen scored an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining in the third period to provide the game’s final tally.

The Penguins tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal by center Evgeni Malkin at 7:33 of the second period. Malkin shot the puck from the point, and it hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the goal.

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling stopped 17 of 18 shots.

The Penguins continued to flourish on the penalty kill. The Penguins killed off three of the Blackhawks’ power plays and extended their streak to 21 consecutive power plays killed. The Penguins haven’t allowed a power-play goal since Dec. 19.

Kane recorded an assist on Panarin’s first goal. Kane has an NHL-best 37 assists and 60 points on the season.

Penguins center Sidney Crosby had his goal streak snapped at four games. It was his longest streak since having a five-game streak in 2010.

NOTES: Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. It will be his fifth All-Star Game appearance. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival replaced D Rob Scuderi in the Chicago lineup. Scuderi played against the Penguins on Tuesday. ... Penguins D Kris Letang and C Evgeni Malkin were named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. Malkin has been selected to four All-Star Games and Letang to three. ... Pittsburgh LW Scott Wilson replaced LW Conor Sheary in the lineup. Sheary played against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.