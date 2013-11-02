Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to complete a home-and-home sweep when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Pittsburgh posted its third straight victory Friday, defeating Columbus at home 4-2 behind a 37-save performance by Marc-Andre Fleury. The Penguins broke open the game in the second period as Brandon Sutter, defenseman Kris Letang and Jayson Megna scored 4:24 apart to make it a 4-0 lead.

Derek MacKenzie and Ryan Johansen tallied as Columbus suffered its second straight loss following a three-game winning streak. Saturday’s rematch begins a four-game homestand for the Blue Jackets, who are 3-3-0 in their own building. Pittsburgh became the fifth team in the NHL to reach double digits in victories and second in the Eastern Conference, joining the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (10-4-0): Captain Sidney Crosby recorded an assist Friday to extend his point streak against the Blue Jackets to six games. The superstar has three goals and eight assists during the run. Fleury likely will have Saturday off as the Penguins likely to give rookie Jeff Zatkoff his third career start.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-7-0): Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing three goals on 13 shots Friday. Curtis McElhinney, who could get the start Saturday, came on to stop 13 of the 14 shots he faced. Bobrovsky has lost six of his last eight starts.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz extended his goal-scoring streak to three games Friday. The Penguins are 7-0-0 in games in which he tallies.

2. Blue Jackets D James Wisniewski enters with a five-game point streak.

3. The Penguins have won four of their last five meetings with the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 3