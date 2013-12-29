Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. Columbus attempts to record its first win in four games against the Metropolitan Division leader. Pittsburgh is 13-4-0 against divisional opponents and will visit New Jersey on Tuesday as it tries to close December on the road with just two losses.

Columbus has scored 11 goals during its winning streak and 15 in its last four contests to become the third Metropolitan Division team to reach 100 on the season. Pittsburgh leads the Eastern Conference with 125 tallies and captain Sidney Crosby tops the league with 55 points, which poses problems for the Blue Jackets’ young defense. Columbus’ Curtis McElhinney has played well in place of injured starter Sergei Bobrovsky, recording four wins in six starts this month.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (28-11-1): Pascal Dupuis likely is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL. Evgeni Malkin skated Friday but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Marc-Andre Fleury is 22-9-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, while backup Jeff Zatkoff blanked Columbus earlier in the season.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (17-17-4): Bobrovsky is traveling with the team but is not expected back until January due to his groin ailment. With Marian Gaborik expected to miss two months due to a broken collarbone, scoring is being supplied by players like Ryan Johansen, who has 11 points in December, and Artem Anisimov, who is on a four-game point streak. Nathan Horton could make his Columbus debut in early January.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has the second-best power play in the league but has not scored with the man advantage in three games.

2. The Blue Jackets and Penguins face each other once more in Columbus on March 28.

3. Pittsburgh has won six of its last seven meetings with Columbus dating back to 2009.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 2