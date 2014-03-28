Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to gain an advantage in the race for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot on Friday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are trying to clinch a playoff berth for the eighth consecutive season. Columbus is locked in a four-way tie but has a game in hand, while Pittsburgh is stuck at 97 points after dropping its last three contests. The Penguins can complete a five-game regular-season series sweep against the Metropolitan Division-rival Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will vie for his first victory in six starts after resting on Thursday against Los Angeles. The Penguins have five regulation wins in 19 games since the beginning of February (8-8-3), but still hold an 11-point lead atop the division. Columbus is 20-13-3 at Nationwide Arena but has one victory in its last four home games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT, Fox Sports Ohio

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-22-5): Losing Evgeni Malkin for two-to-three weeks due to a foot injury has hurt Pittsburgh’s offense, which has generated four goals over the last three games. Captain Sidney Crosby recorded his league-leading 96th point on Thursday and will be counted on to continue producing while Malkin is out. Defenseman Paul Martin has resumed skating but will continue to miss time with a broken hand suffered at the Olympics.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (37-29-6): Sergei Bobrovsky missed practice on Thursday after being pulled from Tuesday’s game with an illness and is questionable to start against the Penguins. Rookie defenseman Ryan Murray has been skating on his own for the first time since undergoing knee surgery and could rejoin the Blue Jackets if they make the playoffs. Ryan Johansen is one goal away from reaching 30 for the first time in his career after entering the season with 14 tallies in his previous two.

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins have outscored the Blue Jackets 14-6 in their season series.

2. Columbus has a mediocre 13-12-1 record against divisional opponents, while Pittsburgh is looking for its 20th victory.

3. Crosby has 16 points in 10 career contests against the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 2