Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

After recording the franchise’s first postseason victory, the Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to let their home fans in on the fun on Monday as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Matt Calvert scored his second goal of the contest 1:10 into the second overtime in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 road triumph on Saturday, evening the set at one game apiece. Columbus overcame a 3-1 deficit in Game 2, just two days removed from squandering the same advantage en route to a 4-3 setback in the series opener.

While Calvert’s second goal ended Saturday’s contest, his short-handed tally with 7:31 remaining in the second period changed the game’s complexion. “It hurt us. When that happens, you give them a lot of momentum,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “... I don’t think it sits well with anyone.” Crosby notched two assists in the contest and has three in the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS2, FSN Ohio (Columbus), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Brian Gibbons scored two goals 54 seconds apart early in the first period on Saturday before exiting with an undisclosed injury. Coach Dan Bylsma said the rookie is considered day-to-day but would not elaborate. Fellow forward Marcel Goc skated on Sunday as he attempts to work his way back from a nine-game absence due to a foot injury.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS: Fedor Tyutin suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday’s tilt, but fellow defenseman Jack Johnson picked up the slack by scoring a power-play goal with 6:01 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Johnson logged a team-best 38:21 of ice time as Columbus played with five blue-liners. Coach Todd Richards remained tight-lipped on Tyutin’s status, although defensemen Dalton Prout and Nick Schultz took part in Sunday’s optional practice.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus LW Nick Foligno is expected to make his series debut on Monday after being sidelined since April 3 with a lower-body injury.

2. Pittsburgh D Matt Niskanen has collected a goal and an assist in each of the two games in the series.

3. Johnson has recorded 15 points in 14 career postseason games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2