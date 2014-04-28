Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

After recording the franchise’s first home playoff victory earlier in the series, the Columbus Blue Jackets will need another against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday if they wish to stave off elimination. “When your backs are against the wall, it’s ultimate do or die,” Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski said of his team’s 3-2 deficit in its Eastern Conference first-round series. Jussi Jokinen scored the go-ahead goal 6:16 into the third period as the Metropolitan Division-champion Penguins pushed the Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 triumph in Game 5 on Saturday.

While Wisniewski had his say, fellow defenseman Jack Johnson believes the pressure is on the Penguins. “It’s always been on Pittsburgh,” he said. “They’re the ones the so-called experts said were supposed to win the series. I guarantee they don’t want to go back there for a Game 7 (on Wednesday).” Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in the eye of the storm after the Penguins’ 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4, rebounded with a 23-save performance on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Captain Sidney Crosby led the league with 104 points in the regular season but saw his postseason goal-scoring drought extend to 10 games dating to Pittsburgh’s second-round series versus Ottawa in 2013. Despite his struggles, Crosby was able to crack a joke about hitting the post on an empty-net opportunity in Game 5. “I guess I didn’t want that one,” he said. “It’s not like it’s been that long, right?”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS: Sergei Bobrovsky’s most impressive performance of the series came in Saturday’s loss. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner turned aside 48 shots but also had to contend with Pittsburgh crowding the crease. Johnson didn’t mince words when asked how Columbus should respond. “We need to start taking liberties on Fleury,” he said. “That’s the only other way to counter it.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus rookie C Boone Jenner has scored a goal in three straight contests and has points in all five games of the series.

2. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin is mired in a nine-game playoff goal-scoring drought.

3. Penguins LW Chris Kunitz has scored in back-to-back contests and has four points in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3