Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to make some noise in the Metropolitan, but they have been limited to a split of the first four contests of their pronounced stretch against division representatives. Pittsburgh, which is in the midst of playing seven of eight against Metro foes, looks to get back on track and even its season series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at two victories apiece on Friday when the clubs meet at Nationwide Arena.

Captain Sidney Crosby notched an assist in the Penguins’ 2-1 setback to the New York Islanders on Tuesday to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, seven assists). The loss was a tough one for Pittsburgh, which fell six points behind the third-place Islanders and is clinging to a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Columbus’ postseason aspirations nearly went up in smoke long ago, but the team improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight with a 5-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. Cam Atkinson scored twice versus the Red Wings and has four goals in his last four games overall, although he has just one tally in 13 career contests versus the Penguins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Columbus), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (34-24-8): Forwards Carl Hagelin (illness), Eric Fehr (lower body) and Beau Bennett (upper body) all returned to practice on Thursday and coach Mike Sullivan told the team website that each member of the trio would be a game-time decision versus the Blue Jackets. “We’ll see how guys respond today after our practice,” Sullivan said. “I do suspect that there will be some lineup decisions to make.” Evgeni Malkin’s spot in the lineup obviously is secure, and the 2012 Hart Trophy winner has four goals and three assists in his last six contests overall and three tallies versus Columbus this season.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (28-31-8): Sergei Bobrovsky hopes his groin injury is a thing of the past as he is expected to make his first start since Jan. 21. “I had a few practices with the team,” the 2013 Vezina Trophy winner told the team’s official website. “I didn’t have any restrictions, so I feel like I can stretch, I can push hard and I don’t feel anything, so I felt like my body is ready to go.” Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Nov. 13 and turned aside 24 shots two weeks later in another 2-1 victory versus Pittsburgh.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus D Jack Johnson will miss his seventh straight contest with an upper-body injury.

2. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury, who is one win shy of 350 for his career, has yielded two goals or fewer in his last six games versus Metropolitan Division representatives.

3. The Blue Jackets have scored seven power-play goals in their last eight contests, but are just 1-for-11 in three meetings with the Penguins.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2