Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets possessed two of the top offenses in the league during the regular season, but only one of the Metropolitan Division representatives is keeping the scoreboard operator busy in the playoffs. After mustering just one goal against Marc-Andre Fleury in each of the first two contests, Columbus looks to claw back into the Eastern Conference first-round series in Game 3 on Sunday when it welcomes Pittsburgh to Nationwide Arena.

"We had really good chances in both games," rookie defenseman Zach Werenski said on the heels of his team outshooting Pittsburgh for the second straight contest before falling in a 2-0 series hole with a 4-1 setback on Friday. "We had some 'Grade A's.' Fleury is standing tall back there for them so we have to find a way to get some past him." Pittsburgh native Brandon Saad responded from being benched for the majority of the third period in the series opener by scoring his team's lone goal and attempting eight shots, although only three found their way on net. Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby made his presence felt by collecting a point on each of his team's first three goals (one goal, two assists) to record his 11th career three-point performance in a playoff game. The two-time Hart Trophy winner became the 57th player in NHL history to reach 50 postseason goals and has 140 points in 126 playoff contests.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: The "HBK Line" was all the rage last spring as Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel catapulted Pittsburgh on its way to its fourth Stanley Cup title in franchise history. This time, it's the tentatively titled line of "Sid and the Kids" consisting of Crosby, rookie Jake Guentzel and second-year forward Conor Sheary that has captured the hearts of the Steel City following a six-point performance (two goals, four assists) and 10 shots on goal Friday. Crosby has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in his last 17 games overall, Guentzel has 18 (eight goals, 10 assists) in his last 13 after scoring and setting up a goal on Friday and Sheary added a brilliant secondary assist in Game 2. "They're three really good players," coach Mike Sullivan said of the line. "I think they play the game with a lot of courage. They go to the battle areas. They have great hockey sense and they're quick. They're hard to defend."

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS: Sergei Bobrovsky wasn't much for talking after misplaying a puck behind his net in Game 2, resulting in an easy tap-in goal for Crosby. "I don't want to talk about it," the 2013 Vezina Trophy winner said of the gaffe, per the Columbus Dispatch. "It's a mistake and I take that (one)." Although the 28-year-old Bobrovsky is 0-5-0 with an .879 save percentage in April, captain Nick Foligno was quick to the tell the newspaper that "we have full confidence in Bob that he's going to shut the door."

OVERTIME

1. Columbus' sixth-ranked offense has failed to score more than two goals in 10 of its last 13 contests (3-8-2).

2. Fleury, who has stopped 70 of 72 shots in the series, sported a 4-7-5 road mark with a 3.58 goals-against average and .887 save percentage this season.

3. Blue Jackets F Matt Calvert will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday for his cross-check to the head of Penguins F Tom Kuhnhackl in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Penguins 1