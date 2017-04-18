Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets

Jake Guentzel speaks with a soft voice and is generously listed at 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, but the 22-year-old rookie has provided loud performances while standing tall in each contest of the Pittsburgh Penguins' opening-round set versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. After completing a hat trick at 13:10 of overtime to give the Penguins a 3-0 series lead, Guentzel looks to give the reigning Stanley Cup champions the final push on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

"Jake is mature beyond his years. ... I don't think the stage is too big for him. I think he's got a quiet confidence about him," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said of Guentzel, who recorded his second straight game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime victory. Guentzel has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in his last 14 contests overall and recorded 33 (16 goals, 17 assists) in 40 games with the club after toggling between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and the Steel City. The Blue Jackets have been pushed to the brink despite Brandon Dubinsky adding an offensive presence (one goal, one assist) in Game 3 to the physical one he has demonstrated all series (19 hits). "Unfortunately we didn't get it done, and now we're in a situation where it's do or die," Dubinsky said. "We can pout and hang our heads, or we can come to work (Tuesday) and get ready for another game."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Columbus), CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Bryan Rust continues to make his presence felt in the NHL's second season, scoring twice in Game 3 to give him seven goals in his past 11 playoff games and five tallies in his last eight contests overall. Fellow forward Evgeni Malkin recorded his 14th career three-point performance by scoring in his second straight game and adding two assists to increase his point total to six (two goals, four assists) in the series. Not to be outdone, captain Sidney Crosby has set up two goals in back-to-back contests after being held off the scoresheet in the series opener.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS: Zach Werenski's season came to a close after the rookie defenseman sustained a ghastly facial fracture, taking a puck under his right eye on Sunday. The 19-year-old initially returned to the contest in the third period with a full-face shield before he was forced to exit as his vision was impacted by the swelling around his eye. "It (stinks) for him. I just met with him in the office (Monday) and that's the first thing that comes out of his mouth; he's upset that he can't play," coach John Tortorella said of Werenski, who had one goal in the series and was first in NHL scoring among rookie defensemen with 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists).

OVERTIME

1. Columbus RW Cam Atkinson tallied twice in Game 3, denting the scoresheet for the first time in the series after posting career highs in goals (35), assists (27) and points (62) in the season.

2. Pittsburgh's third-ranked power play has converted on both opportunities that have been presented by a Dubinsky penalty.

3. Blue Jackets D Gabriel Carlsson, who has played in two regular-season games and five total, will see his minutes increase in the wake of Werenski's injury.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Penguins 2