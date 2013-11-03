Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 0: Jeff Zatkoff made 19 saves en route to his first career victory as visiting Pittsburgh completed the home-and-home sweep.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland, Chris Kunitz and Jussi Jokinen scored for the Penguins, who have won four in a row overall and five of six against the Blue Jackets.

After allowing 10 goals on 55 shots over his first two NHL starts, Zatkoff was impenetrable versus Columbus. The 26-year-old stopped three shots in the first period, seven in the second and nine in the third for his first shutout.

Following a scoreless first period, Pittsburgh got on the board at 6:46 of the second. Joe Vitale made a pass from along the end line near the right corner to Engelland, who beat Curtis McElhinney (24 saves) from the right faceoff circle for his second goal.

An unfortunate act by Columbus’ Blake Comeau early in the third allowed Kunitz to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games and the Penguins to double their lead. Kunitz made a backhanded pass attempt from along the right-wing boards, but Comeau inadvertently deflected the puck into his own net while attempting to break up the play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby notched an assist on Jokinen’s empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period to extend his point streak against the Blue Jackets to seven games. ... The Penguins improved to 8-0-0 in contests in which Kunitz scores a goal. ... Prior to the game, the NHL announced Columbus was selected to host the 2015 Skills Competition and All-Star Game on Jan. 24-25. The city was scheduled to host the festivities in 2013 but was denied of the honor due to the lockout.