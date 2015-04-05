(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Para 3.)

Blue Jackets 5, Penguins 3: Nick Foligno recorded his first career hat trick as Columbus rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat visiting Pittsburgh for its franchise-record ninth consecutive victory.

Foligno reached 30 goals for the first time in his career, Scott Hartnell and Matt Calvert also scored and Brandon Dubinsky notched three assists for the Blue Jackets. Marko Dano set up two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 33 shots for his 12th win in his last 13 decisions.

Captain Sidney Crosby recorded a goal to extend his point streak to five games while Brandon Sutter and defenseman Ben Lovejoy also tallied for the Penguins, who dropped to 3-7-1 in their last 11 contests. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for Eastern Conference wild card-leading Pittsburgh, which is even in points with Boston and trails Washington by two for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Crosby scored from just above the crease after receiving a tap-pass from Patric Hornqvist 8:21 into the game to open the scoring and Sutter doubled the advantage at 11:07 of the second from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. Foligno converted a nifty pass from Dubinsky with 3:35 left in the session and Calvert tied it just 2:03 later by knocking in his own rebound.

Foligno snapped the tie by flipping the rebound of Dubinsky’s shot past Fleury 6:46 into the third and Hartnell tapped in a loose puck during a scramble less than three minutes later to increase the lead to 4-2. Lovejoy answered with a slap shot at 10:10, but Foligno capped his hat trick with an empty-net tally in the final minute to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury but reportedly could play Sunday at Philadelphia. … Dano has registered 11 points in his last 11 games. … Penguins D Ian Cole notched a pair of assists for his first multi-point performance of the season. … Columbus C Ryan Johansen saw his nine-game point streak come to an end.