Jackets edge Penguins for sixth straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It has been nearly eight months since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets sparked a rivalry with a ferocious first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Time does not heal all wounds.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 33 saves, not including a winning stop in the shootout, as the Blue Jackets beat the Penguins 4-3 before 18,663 in Nationwide Arena in a game that featured 88 penalty minutes between the clubs.

“It was heated,” Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno said. “It was awesome.”

The Blue Jackets, who won only six of their first 23 games, have a six-game winning streak that started Dec. 1.

Foligno, center Boone Jenner and defenseman Jack Johnson scored goals in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and center Ryan Johansen scored what turned out to be the winner in the second round of the shootout.

Bobrovsky stopped an attempt by Pittsburgh center Brandon Sutter in the third round that would have kept the Penguins alive.

”Bob is obviously a big part of what’s going right for us right now, but we’ve got everybody buying in, and it’s good to see,“ Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. ”It’s up and down the lineup right now; everybody engaged and not backing down.

“That was our M.O. last year -- our resiliency and finding a way. Our guys stuck with it.”

It was the first meeting between the teams since last spring when Pittsburgh outlasted Columbus in a six-game first-round series between Metropolitan Division opponents.

The Penguins, playing without star center Sidney Crosby, got two goals in regulation from defenseman Kris Letang, including one with 10.3 seconds remaining to force a 3-3 tie.

Left winger Blake Comeau -- facing his former team for the first time -- also scored for Pittsburgh.

Penguins goaltender Thomas Greiss, giving starter Marc-Andre Fleury a break, finished with 24 saves.

The game was a nasty affair, starting in the first period.

The highlight was a multi-player donneybrook at 15:13 of the first that involved six players and resulted in nine penalties for 40 minutes.

Sparks flew again at 13:52 of the second period, including a vicious fight between Pittsburgh left winger Steve Downie and Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky.

Downie totaled 29 penalty minutes in the game.

”We knew they were going to come out with energy, and I think we matched that for the most part,“ Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. ”It’s a physical game with these guys, but we pushed back. And I thought by the end of the game it was our game.

“We had plenty of chances to win this game.”

The Jackets took a 1-0 lead only 3:02 into the game with Foligno buried a setup by Jenner for his club-high 14th goal of the season.

The Penguins pulled even on Comeau’s 10th goal of the season at 15:06 of the second.

The scoring picked up in the third period.

Letang’s first goal of the game came short-handed at 7:22 for 2-1 Penguins lead, but Jenner pulled the Blue Jackets even on a penalty shot at 12:05 after he was held on a breakaway by Pittsburgh defenseman Simon Depres.

The Jackets went up 3-2 on Johnson’s goal with 2:11 to play, but Letang tied it in the waning seconds.

Bobrovsky stopped Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin in the first round of the shootout before Letang buried his attempt in the second round.

Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson and Johansen scored in the first two rounds, respectively, before Foligno came up empty in round three.

That left Sutter to keep the game alive, but Bobrovsky swallowed his wrist shot from five feet.

“Fans got their money’s worth tonight,” Atkinson said. “It was a great game, a lot of fun to be a part of.”

NOTES: Penguins C Sidney Crosby missed his second straight game because of an illness, although the club has said there is no indication yet that Crosby is the latest NHL player afflicted by the mumps. Penguins coach Mike Johnston said before the game that Crosby’s test results are not back yet. ... Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell is expected to miss two to three weeks after breaking a finger in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win in Washington. Hartnell joins C Boone Jenner, D James Wisniewski and G Sergei Bobrovsky as Jackets who have broken fingers this season. ... The Penguins recalled F Bryan Rust and F Bobby Farnham from Wilkes-Barre Scranton. ... Penguins D Olli Maatta was officially placed on injured reserve. He has been out for two weeks because of an upper body injury. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo left the game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.