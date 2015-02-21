Preview: Penguins at Blues

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to avoid a fourth consecutive loss when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Pittsburgh’s offense has been on hiatus as it has scored just one goal in each game of its current skid. The Penguins dropped a 2-1 decision to Columbus at home on Thursday, with Evgeni Malkin netting the lone tally.

St. Louis has split the first two contests of its four-game homestand, falling to Dallas on Tuesday before routing Boston 5-1 three nights later. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and T.J. Oshie recorded a goal and an assist as the Blues improved to 16-3-1 in their last 20 games overall. Pittsburgh won both of its meetings with St. Louis last season and is 9-2-2 in the last 13 matchups.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (32-17-9): Maxim Lapierre will face the Blues for the first time since being acquired on Jan. 27. The 29-year-old has recorded just one assist in 11 games with Pittsburgh after registering two goals and seven assists in 45 contests with the Blues. The Penguins are 11-4-2 against the Western Conference this season, with Marc-Andre Fleury going 9-2-2 with five shutouts and a 1.51 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE BLUES (38-16-4): St. Louis improved to 20-4-0 when Tarasenko scores a goal. At 23 years and 65 days, the Russian became the Blues’ youngest player to reach the 30-goal plateau since Brendan Shanahan (23 years, 63 days) accomplished the feat in 1991-92. Brian Elliott, who is expected to start Saturday, owns a 5-1-1 lifetime record and a 2.26 GAA against the Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have gone 0-for-39 on the power play against Pittsburgh since Feb. 14, 2004.

2. Pittsburgh lost a season-high four straight games from Dec. 22-29.

3. St. Louis C Marcel Goc has notched only one assist in 12 games since being obtained from Pittsburgh, where he scored two goals and set up four others in 43 contests.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Penguins 3