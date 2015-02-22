Comeau’s two goals help Penguins top Blues

ST. LOUIS -- For the last couple of weeks, left winger Blake Comeau said the Pittsburgh Penguins had been talking about what they needed to do better in order to win more games.

On Saturday night, they did more than talk. They went out and did it, with Comeau leading the way.

Comeau scored two goals and the Penguins got a solid performance from backup goalie Thomas Greiss in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, snapping a three-game winless streak in which they had scored only one goal in each game.

“I think we did a lot of good things, the things we have been preaching the last couple of weeks,” Comeau said. “Hopefully, we can use this as some momentum to string some wins together.”

The Penguins, who have not won more than two consecutive games since the middle of December, took the early lead on Comeau’s first goal of the night 16:31 into the first period.

He added his second goal in the second period on a deflection after the Penguins did something else they haven’t done for a while -- score a power-play goal -- to increase the lead to 3-0 and allow them to withstand a stronger push by the Blues in the third period.

The power-play goal, from right winger Patric Hornqvist, snapped an 0-for-20 streak with a man-advantage that stretched to Jan. 30, a span of nine games.

Greiss, playing in only his 14th game of the season, had his bid for his first shutout snapped with 5:27 left in the game on a goal by right winger Dmitrij Jaskin.

The Blues got their second goal, from defenseman Ian Cole, with 1:27 to play, but Greiss still received praise for his performance after stopping 21 of 23 St. Louis shots.

“He made some big saves,” said Penguins center Sidney Crosby, singling out a particular save on right winger Vladimir Tarasenko early in the second period that could have tied the score. “Then we get a couple of goals. We gave him a little more help and I was happy to see him get a win.”

One thing that did not change for Crosby was he continued his drought of having never scored a goal against the Blues in nine career games. The only other team against whom Crosby has failed to score is the San Jose Sharks in six career games.

The loss left the Blues frustrated, one night after they had scored five goals on a season-low 15 shots to beat Boston. They lost a chance to close within three points of Central Division-leading Nashville.

Goalie Brian Elliott, who was pulled from his last start on Tuesday after allowing three quick goals, was not happy about his performance.

“It starts with me,” he said. “I want to give our team a chance to win and when you keep getting scored on throughout the game ... It’s got to come to a stop.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock put the blame on his entire team.

”Some teams can maybe play on 70 percent of guys on the same page. We’re not one,“ Hitchcock said. ”We’re on 70 percent and when we are not all in sync we get exposed. There’s too many team errors. For us to win, we rely on really good team play. When we are off a little bit, we suffer, and that’s what happened.

“If we use this properly as a real eye-opener, this will help us. We have to use it the right way. How we deal with it will determine the next level of where we can get to.”

NOTES: LW Chris Porter returned to the Blues’ lineup for the first time since Dec. 29, having missed 22 games because of a broken ankle. Porter replaced Patrik Berglund on a line with C Paul Stastny and RW Dmitrij Jaskin. ... Berglund moved to the fourth line in place of LW Steve Ott, whose wife gave birth to a baby on Saturday. ... After playing the Penguins, the only team the Blues have not faced this season is the Philadelphia Flyers. ... Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff missed his 11th consecutive game with concussion-like symptoms. He has resumed skating but has not been cleared to play. ... The Penguins return home to play Florida on Sunday, a team they are battling for a playoff spot. ... The Blues conclude a four-game homestand Tuesday night against Montreal.