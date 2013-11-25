Preview: Penguins at Bruins

While the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have fond memories of last season’s Eastern Conference final, their success against the Boston Bruins in the regular season can’t be denied. The visiting Penguins vie for their eighth consecutive victory over the Bruins in the latter scenario when the teams meet at TD Garden on Monday. Boston has been downright dominant at home, improving to 6-0-2 in its last eight with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh’s road woes took another hit on Saturday as its late rally went for naught in a 3-2 setback to Montreal. The Penguins are just 5-6-0 away from the Steel City and likely won’t feel nostalgic upon entering the site where their playoff run ended last season. Pittsburgh can hang its hat on defeating Boston in the first meeting this season, a 3-2 decision at Consol Energy Center on Oct. 30.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (15-9-0): James Neal tallied twice to provide all of Pittsburgh’s offense on Saturday, but he received a helping hand on his final goal after a brilliant end-to-end rush by Evgeni Malkin. The talented Russian has one goal and seven assists on his four-game point streak while defenseman Paul Martin and Neal are riding three-game stretches. Chris Kunitz, who tallied in the team’s first meeting, recorded two goals and two assists in the two games prior to being held off the scoresheet versus the Canadiens.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-6-2): Reilly Smith is providing quite an unexpected punch on the scoreboard. Acquired in the seven-player offseason deal with Dallas, the 22-year-old Smith has collected four points in as many contests and nine in his past 11. “He’s doing well so I don’t want to say, ‘You’re doing great but in a few years from now you’re going to (stink).’ He’s doing awesome,” David Krejci said.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 shots in the last meeting to improve to 11-5-2 with a 2.18 goals-against average in his career versus Boston.

2. Krejci scored in overtime to snap a five-game skid without a point.

3. Penguins C Sidney Crosby saw his three-game goal-scoring streak come to an end versus Montreal. The captain has collected 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 23 career contests versus the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Penguins 1