Preview: Penguins at Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to shake off the effects of a home-and-home sweep on Monday when they visit the Boston Bruins, who saw their six-game winning streak at TD Garden come to an end over the weekend. Evgeni Malkin notched a pair of assists in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Friday and extended his point streak to four games by scoring his team’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback the following night. “All we do after this one is forget it,” captain Sidney Crosby said Saturday after being held off the scoresheet for the second straight contest.

While the Penguins fell into a first-place tie with the upstart Islanders, the Bruins watched front-running Montreal bolster its lead in the Atlantic Division at their expense with a 2-0 loss on Saturday. Tuukka Rask traditionally has struggled against the Canadiens, but the reigning Vezina Trophy winner also hasn’t fared that well versus Pittsburgh - posting a 3-5-0 mark with a 2.65 goals-against average. At the other end of the ice resides Marc-Andre Fleury, who will vie for his 300th career victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (13-4-2): Pittsburgh’s potent power play has sputtered of late, going 1-for-10 over the last six contests after beginning the season on a torrid 21-for-56 stretch in its first 13 games. Despite his team’s recent struggles, Penguins coach Mike Johnston noted to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the opponents aren’t feasting with their chances as well. “If you look at the numbers both ways, it seems like the games we’ve played lately there haven’t been very many power plays either way,” Johnston said. “It’d be different if one team was getting five and we’re only getting one.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (13-9-0): Chris Kelly became the latest addition to the team’s walking wounded when he suffered an undisclosed injury versus Columbus on Friday. “It’s important for us as a coaching staff to really stay positive and upbeat,” coach Claude Julien said when discussing the rash of injuries that also includes David Krejci (undisclosed), Brad Marchand (undisclosed), captain Zdeno Chara (knee) and defenseman Adam McQuaid (thumb). Despite the growing list, Boston elected to assign forwards Jordan Caron and Matt Lindblad back to Providence of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz has recorded four goals and five assists during his nine-game point streak versus Boston.

2. The Bruins won two of three versus the Penguins last season, with each contest being decided by one goal.

3. Pittsburgh is 5-1-1 at TD Garden over the last five seasons.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Bruins 2