Preview: Penguins at Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins vie for their fourth victory in a row on Saturday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins sit five points clear atop the Metropolitan Division despite their 5-5-0 road record. The Canadiens have earned points in five straight home contests (3-0-2).

Montreal started backup goaltender Peter Budaj on Friday, so Carey Price likely will be in net against Pittsburgh. Likewise, Penguins backup Jeff Zatkoff earned the victory on Friday, when captain Sidney Crosby scored with 76 seconds remaining in the third period to lift the Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. The Canadiens have scored nine goals in their last two games after managing that many in their previous five contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (15-8-0): Starting netminder Marc-Andre Fleury has been sensational, posting 13 wins, a 1.90 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 19 games. Evgeni Malkin snapped a career-worst 15-game goal drought on Friday, raising his season total to four to go along with a team-leading 20 assists. James Neal has seven points in as many games since returning from an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (12-9-2): Rene Bourque missed his second game Friday due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. David Desharnais scored his first goal of the season Friday, bringing his point total to four after recording 88 in 129 games over the last two seasons. Rookie Michael Bournival, who has 11 points in 20 games, left Friday’s contest after blocking a shot late in the third period.

OVERTIME

1. Crosby, who leads the league with 30 points, has 32 in 22 career games against Montreal.

2. Pittsburgh has allowed just nine power-play goals on 66 short-handed opportunities - with seven of the former coming on the road.

3. The Canadiens are 1-3-3 in their last seven contests against Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Canadiens 3