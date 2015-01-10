Preview: Penguins at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to begin a new winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Montreal had its six-game run snapped Tuesday as it dropped a 4-2 home decision to Tampa Bay. Dale Weise gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Carey Price yielded four tallies in the second, marking the first time he has allowed more than two since Dec. 6.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 2-1-1 homestand that began with two victories before it suffered a 4-1 loss to Montreal last Saturday. Max Pacioretty and defenseman Tom Gilbert each recorded a goal and an assist as the Canadiens completed a perfect five-game road trip while David Perron scored in his debut with the Penguins, who lost for the fifth time in seven contests (2-4-1). The slump continued Wednesday as Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the game in controversial fashion 2:43 into overtime, giving the Bruins a 3-2 triumph over Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC, TVA (Montreal)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (24-10-6): Marcel Goc is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing the overtime loss to Boston due to an illness. The 31-year-old center has recorded a goal and two assists in 27 games this season, with the tally coming back on Oct. 22 against Philadelphia. Superstar Evgeni Malkin, who notched a goal and an assist against Boston, has recorded a point in 30 of his 40 games this season - tying him for the league lead with Flyers teammates Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (26-12-2): With PA Parenteau having missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, Montreal recalled Christian Thomas from Hamilton of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old left wing remains in search of his first NHL point after having appeared in two games with the Canadiens last season and one for the New York Rangers in 2012-13. Pacioretty, who leads the team in goals (17) and points (32), enters Saturday with a three-game goal-scoring streak and tallies in four of his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has collected 37 points (16 goals) in 27 career games against Montreal.

2. The Canadiens are 16-0-0 when scoring the first goal.

3. Pittsburgh posted a 4-0 victory at Montreal on Nov. 18 as Beau Bennett collected a goal and two assists while Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the fourth of his league-leading six shutouts.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Canadiens 3