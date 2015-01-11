Crosby’s OT goal pushes Penguins past Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Pittsburgh Penguins’ struggling power play found the perfect time to awake from its recent slumber.

Enjoying a rare overtime man-advantage opportunity, center Sidney Crosby scored to lift the Penguins to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

After taking a pass from defenseman Kris Letang, center Evgeni Malkin faked a shot before dishing off to Crosby alone in the right circle at 3:41 of the extra session.

”It was a great pass from Geno,“ Crosby said. ”You try to forget the other chances pretty quickly, but (Canadiens goaltender Carey Price) made a good glove save late in the third, then the breakaway, then you finally get one through and his defense bails him out.

”So it feels like it’s an uphill battle sometimes, but you’ve just got to stay with it.

We’re fortunate enough to get a power play. Our guys move it around and got a good look there.”

Pittsburgh entered having scored one power play goal in its last seven games and came up empty on three opportunities at that point in the game.

Price stopped 34 shots for Montreal (26-12-3), which has now lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak and continues to struggle on the power play.

“Anytime you’re out there on the power play, you’re going out there with the intention of scoring a goal,” right winger Brendan Gallagher said of the Canadiens, who were 0 of 4 with the extra man. “We’re no different. Regardless of how poorly it’s gone this year, our intentions are still the same. We’re off right now. I think the biggest thing is timing. Our timing wasn’t very good.”

Netminder Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Pittsburgh (25-10-6).

Left winger Max Pacioretty had a goal in regulation for the Canadiens. Malkin replied for the Penguins.

Pacioretty scored for the fourth straight game to break the ice at 18:10 of the first period. A turnover by Crosby in the Canadiens’ end developed into a two-on-one opportunity for Montreal. Pacioretty picked up the loose puck and skated down the right side before wiring one from the circle to beat Fleury glove-side.

The goal was Pacioretty’s 16th point in 19 career games against the Penguins.

Malkin’s 19th goal of the season tied it at 18:28 of the second period. Montreal turned the puck over, sending the Penguins down the ice. Defenseman Simon Despres, stationed down low, found Malkin at the blue line and the Pittsburgh pivot fired a shot past a screened Price.

Crosby had a prime opportunity to put the Penguins ahead midway through the third period on the power play when, alone in the slot, he sniped one. But Price was ready, delivering a highlight-reel glove save to keep the scored tied.

“I thought we got better as the game went along,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “I didn’t like our first period. I thought we turned over too many pucks and gave them too many transition opportunities. You just can’t do that against a team that’s that good in transition.”

The Canadiens had a chance of their own to take the lead late in the period on a perfect feed from defenseman P.K. Subban to Pacioretty on the left side, but the winger hit the outside of the net.

“They’ve got so much skill over there, you give them too many chances, especially on the power play, at the end of the game, five-on-three and the four-on-three in overtime, you know they’re going to capitalize,” Pacioretty said.

“It seems like a little bit of the same story as last game when it comes to discipline, but at the end of the day, we definitely battled for 63 minutes. We’ve got to find a way to close games.”

NOTES: The game was No. 41 on the calendar for both the Canadiens and Penguins, marking the midpoint of the season for both clubs. ... Pittsburgh C Marcel Goc suited up for his 600th NHL game. ... Called up by Montreal on Thursday, LW Christian Thomas appeared in his first NHL game of the season, replacing C Manny Malhotra, who was a healthy scratch. ... Canadiens D Mike Weaver was also a healthy scratch and RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Penguins scratched C Andrew Ebbett and D Derrick Pouliot. ... The game was Pittsburgh’s 100th all-time visit to Montreal.