Preview: Penguins at Canucks

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday play their second game of the season out of the Eastern Time Zone when they begin a three-game swing through Northwestern Canada against the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins have played one contest west of the Mississippi River - against St. Louis in November - and are 8-2-0 versus the Western Conference - 5-0-0 against the Pacific Division, including a 4-3 shootout victory over the Canucks on Oct. 19. Pittsburgh owns the top record in the Eastern Conference and leads the Metropolitan Division by an eye-popping 17 points, while Vancouver is fourth in the Pacific but five points clear for a wild-card playoff spot.

The Penguins hated to leave home after recording their 12th straight victory at Consol Energy Center - a 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday - but at least Evgeni Malkin was on the plane. The Russian superstar returned Sunday after missing nine games with a leg injury and contributed two goals and an assist in his first contest since Dec. 14. Pittsburgh has won four of its last five games overall and is 16-3-0 in its last 19 contests, while the Canucks have dropped four straight (0-2-2).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), TSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (31-12-1): Pittsburgh had nine players named to Olympic training camp rosters, and at least three - and possibly four - more should join United States defensemen Paul Martin and Brooks Orpik when the rest of the world announces its rosters Tuesday. The player on the fence is left wing Chris Kunitz, who has 23 goals and 47 points, and would seem to fit nicely on a Canadian line centered by Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh on Sunday also regained the services of defenseman Kris Letang, who saw a game-high 24:31 of ice time and contributed an assist in his first contest since Dec. 13 because of an elbow injury.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (23-13-8): Roberto Luongo is expected to be named one of the three goaltenders on Team Canada despite an ankle injury suffered Saturday in his first game back after missing three with a groin ailment. Vancouver wasted a 45-save performance by rookie Eddie Lack on Sunday as Corey Perry scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to give Anaheim a 4-3 victory as the Canucks were outshot 40-7 in the second and third periods and 49-20 for the game. Defenseman Yannick Weber joined U.S. center Ryan Kesler as an Olympian when Switzerland announced its roster Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Coach Dan Bylsma is 232-104-26 with Pittsburgh and needs one victory to pass Eddie Johnston for most in franchise history.

2. Kunitz’s career highs are 26 goals, 35 assists and 61 points - all achieved in 2011-12.

3. G Joacim Eriksson was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and is expected to back up Lack. Rob Laurie, a 43-year-old Southern California resident who last played professionally in 2001-02 with the El Paso Buzzards of the Central Hockey League, was signed Sunday to serve as Lack’s emergency backup.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Penguins 2