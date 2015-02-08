Canucks blank Penguins, seek consistency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Daniel Sedin wants the roller-coaster ride to end.

The Vancouver Canucks played with the intensity they lacked earlier in the week and saw several players end scoring droughts in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots for his sixth shutout of the season.

Sedin, who scored one of Vancouver’s two power-play goals, hopes the Canucks can maintain the effort and not slip back into the cycle of playing .500 hockey.

”We can’t be up and down like we have been,“ the left winger said. ”We’ve been bringing it one game and then the next game we haven‘t.

“For everyone to be successful, everyone has to be ready at the start of the game. All four lines have to be there.”

Left winger Alex Burrows opened the scoring on a power play early in the first period. Vancouver was 2 of 32 with the man advantage in the previous eight games.

Canucks center Shawn Matthias scored for the first time in eight games and right winger Zack Kassian ended a 21-game stretch without a goal.

Center Bo Horvat scored the other Vancouver goal and right winger Radim Vrbata added two assists, giving him 501 career points.

The Canucks ended a six-game homestand with a 3-3 record. They looked flat and played with little emotion in a 4-1 loss to San Jose on Thursday night.

Miller liked the way the Canucks rebounded.

”I like this one mainly because the attitude we came out with was sustained during the game,“ he said. ”It was the right kind of attitude.

“We wanted to have a response for the last game. The boys looked great. We were moving pucks, we put a lot of pressure on their defense. We came out and established that lead.”

Penguins coach Mike Johnson was frustrated after a disallowed goal in the second period.

With Pittsburgh trailing 2-0, defenseman Derrick Pouliot fired a shot that hit the post, bounced out, hit Miller and appeared to slide into the goal. The net was knocked off his moorings as the puck crossed the line.

The referees said it was no goal and a long review proved inconclusive, so the call on the ice stood.

Johnson said the call was “a critical turning point of the game.”

“It was definitely a goal,” he said. “I don’t know how it was determined it wasn’t a goal. You are in another team’s building and they put on a push like that and they get the energy. That one goal, I sense, would have really given us some life.”

Miller wasn’t going to argue with the call.

“I haven’t really looked at it much yet,” he said. “I was just kind of holding my breath, hoping for one of those calls. It worked out.”

Center Sidney Crosby said the Penguins never got back into the game after falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period.

“Just a poor start,” he said. “I think you can tell the first 10 minutes. They were desperate, they came out hard. You probably are guilty of taking some chances when you fall behind that early and it was kind of uphill from there.”

Kassian’s goal came off a mistake from Pittsburgh goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Greiss had gone behind his net on a clearing play but fanned on the puck. Right winger Linden Vey got the puck and fed it to Kassian, who shot it into an empty net.

Kassian didn’t celebrate ending his long scoring drought.

“I forgot what to do,” he joked.

Kassian, who also had a first-period fight, has been a healthy scratch several times this season and desperately wanted to prove he belongs in the lineup.

“It’s frustrating when you’re not playing,” he said. “The first game back you just want to keep it simple and build on it.”

The Canucks improved their record to 29-19-3 for 61 points, moving them into third place in the Pacific Division. Pittsburgh’s record is 30-15-8 for 68 points.

NOTES: Canucks RW Zack Kassian returned to the lineup after missing three games as a healthy scratch. Rookie LW Ronald Kenins was a healthy scratch. ... Vancouver RW Brad Richardson, out three weeks with a lower-body injury, has been seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot. ... Canucks G Ryan Miller allowed 16 goals on 127 shots while losing four of his previous five starts. ... Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata has reached 20 goals for the fifth time in his 15-year career. ... The Canucks head out on the road with games in Minnesota on Monday and Chicago on Wednesday. ... Penguins C Evgeni Malkin has reached 20 goals for the seventh time in his career. ... Pittsburgh beat Edmonton 2-0 on Wednesday and Calgary 4-0 on Friday. ... The last time Pittsburgh won three consecutive games was Dec. 15 to Dec. 20. ... Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury’s eight shutouts broke the franchise record for a season he shared with Tom Barrasso. ... The Penguins return home to face the Red Wings on Wednesday.