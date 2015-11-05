Surging Penguins hold off Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It took the Pittsburgh Penguins a few games to remember how to win, but since then, they look almost unbeatable.

Center Sidney Crosby came through on a power play for his second goal of the season, and Phil Kessel added two assists as the Penguins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Wednesday night.

Left winger David Perron, with his first goal of the season, and center Eric Fehr, short-handed, also scored for Pittsburgh (8-4-0).

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Penguins and their eighth victory in nine games. That came after Pittsburgh stumbled to an 0-3-0 start.

Fehr, who has short-handed goals in back-to-back games, said the Penguins didn’t work hard enough to begin the season.

”I think in the preseason everybody was telling us how good we were going to be, how many goals we were going to score,“ he said. ”I think we forgot how hard it is to score in this league, how good all the teams are.

“After we got down a couple early in the season, I think we figured it out. We have to bring it every night and can’t take any games for granted. I think we have played full team efforts.”

Fehr, who signed with the Penguins as a free agent, missed the first 10 games of the season after undergoing elbow surgery. He became the first player in NHL history to score a short-handed goal in his first two games with a team.

The Penguins started the season scoring two goals or fewer in seven of their first eight games. They now have scored three or more in four consecutive games.

The Canucks (6-3-4) were 0-for-4 on the power play. Pittsburgh has killed 17 consecutive man-advantages.

Crosby is one of the Penguins who was struggling, as he was held without a point three of the previous four games.

He gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead at 7:17 of the third when he took a pass from Kessel in front of the net, made a move, then tucked the puck in the corner behind Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller.

”I think my own expectations are the ones I try to meet, and those are probably higher than anyone else‘s,“ said Crosby, who has three points in 12 games. ”I expect a lot of myself, and I work hard to try and make sure I‘m doing my job and creating things and producing.

“There’s not always a great explanation (for not producing) but you’ve got to find a way to ultimately figure it out and produce. That’s really been my focus. Dwelling on what’s said is not really going to help the puck go into the net.”

The score flattered the Canucks, who scored twice in the last 6:01.

Left winger Daniel Sedin made it 3-1 on a deflection, and right winger Jannik Hansen cut the margin to 3-2 with 1:07 left when the Canucks pulled Miller for an extra attacker.

Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said the Penguins let Vancouver back in the game.

“They had a few chances,” said Fleury, who finished with 18 saves. “When they got their first goal, it seemed like they got their legs and were a little more dangerous.”

Canuck coach Willie Desjardins said it was too little, too late from his team.

“We didn’t get going tonight,” he said.

”We have to be better throughout the game. We’re not going to win many games playing like that.

“They were catching us before we could get on the attack. We just didn’t generate.”

Hansen said the Canucks didn’t have much energy in the first period.

“We were a little flat, that’s for sure,” he said. “I don’t know what was missing.”

Hansen had a great scoring chance on a breakaway in the second period. His shot clipped the top of Fleury’s glove, then banged off the post.

“We really need that tying goal in the second,” Hansen said. “We weren’t getting rewarded for a lot of good opportunities.”

NOTES: LW Chris Higgins returned to the Vancouver lineup after fracturing his foot in the first preseason game. ... C Brandon Sutter played against his old team for the first time since being traded to Vancouver on July 26. ... Vancouver’s scratches were LW Sven Baertschi, C Brendan Gaunce and D Alex Biega. ... Canucks G Jacob Markstrom will be sent to Utica of the AHL for conditioning after recovering from a hamstring injury. ... The Canucks open a seven-game road trip Saturday in Buffalo. ... The Penguins lost twice to Vancouver last year by a combined 8-0 score. ... Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz was in the lineup despite missing practice Tuesday. ... The Penguins’ scratches were RW Daniel Sprong and D Adam Clendening, a former Canuck. ... The Penguins continue their four-game road trip Friday in Edmonton.