Preview: Penguins at Capitals

Eight years into their respective careers, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin still generate plenty of buzz when they face one another. Crosby takes his league-leading point total into the United States capital on Monday as he leads the Pittsburgh Penguins against goals leader Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in the opener of a home-and-home set. It’s the third meeting of the season between the rivals, with the Penguins earning a 4-0 win Nov. 20 and a 4-3 triumph Jan. 15.

Pittsburgh wraps up a five-game road trip that has featured its share of highs and lows. The Penguins are 2-2-0 on the trek, which opened with a 5-1 thumping at the hands of the defending-champion Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh followed with a 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators and a 3-2 win in a shootout over the powerhouse Anaheim Ducks. Washington halted a three-game losing skid Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Phoenix Coyotes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSMA (Washington)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (42-17-4): It may surprise some fans to learn that Pittsburgh wing Chris Kunitz wasn’t selected in the NHL draft. Kunitz was surprised to learn that he became just the second undrafted player in NHL history to record 200 career goals earlier this week against the Predators. “You just go about your day job, try to find a niche in the league, find somewhere to stay,” Kunitz told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette when asked about joining New York Rangers forward Martin St. Louis in the exclusive club.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (30-25-10): Already boasting one of the league’s premier offensive attacks, Washington has added some firepower without having to make a trade or recall. The Capitals signed Russian forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to an entry-level contract, allowing the 21-year-old to make his NHL debut in Monday’s game against Pittsburgh. The 6-2, 200-pounder has been lauded for his strong offensive game, but he scored just eight goals in 31 games in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

OVERTIME

1. The teams rank Nos. 1-2 in power-play success rate, with Pittsburgh at 25.5 percent and Washington at 23.2.

2. The Penguins have won the last six meetings overall.

3. Crosby has 46 points in 27 career games versus the Capitals; Ovechkin has 41 points in 33 games against the Penguins.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Capitals 2